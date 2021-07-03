Last year, the pandemic paused most fairs throughout the state. Instead of the community homecomings that bring thousands of people together, in Lancaster County, there were just a few livestock auctions and take-out food sales.

This year, all seven fairs throughout the county will return. There may be some changes. Organizers are still planning the final details such as how to be socially distant at a picnic table. Some food vendors are no longer in business. But organizers say they’re excited to bring back these community events.

“I think everybody’s ready to get out,” says Sally Nolt, secretary of the Elizabethtown Fair.

Here’s more about the seven Lancaster County fairs associated with the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs. There also are many smaller community fairs that continue through the fall.

Elizabethtown Fair

When: Aug. 23-28

Changes: The times to drop off entries for competitions will be spread out over a longer period to avoid crowds. The Lego and K’Nex competitions will not be held because the space where the creations are displayed is not available this year.

Updates: etownfair.org and facebook.com/etownfair

Denver Fair

When: Sept. 14-18

Changes: The baked goods sale may not happen this year. Kiddie Day activities are still under discussion.

Updates: thedenverfair.com

Solanco Fair

When: Sept. 15-17

Changes: No major changes from the traditional fair.

Updates: solancofair.org and facebook.com/SolancoFair

Ephrata Fair

When: Sept. 21-25

Changes: Organizers are still working on the details of this year’s fair.

Updates: ephratafair.org and facebook.com/EphrataFair

West Lampeter Community Fair

When: Sept. 22-24

Changes: No changes are planned.

Updates: westlampeterfair.com and facebook.com/westlampeterfair

New Holland Farmers Fair

When: Sept. 29-Oct. 2

Changes: The tug-of-war contest will not be held because of a lack of sponsors.

Updates: westlampeterfair.com and facebook.com/westlampeterfair

Manheim Community Farm Show

When: Oct. 4-8

Changes: Construction at Manheim Central School District will shift some commercial exhibits and parking. Fair-goers will be asked to park at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 54 N. Penryn Road, Manheim. Shuttles will run from the church to the fair.

Updates: Manheimfarmshow.org