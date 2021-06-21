Two young women representing Lancaster County placed among the top five finalists in Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen competition Saturday night in York.

Mahisha Tanna, Miss Lancaster County’s Outstanding Teen, won second runner-up in the Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen competition. She also won the preliminary talent competition.

Elizabeth “Lizzie” Plakans, Miss Red Rose City's Outstanding Teen, won third runner-up.

Jaylen Baron, Miss Greater Reading's Outstanding Teen, was crowned Miss Pennsylvania's Outstanding Teen.

Meghan Sinisi of Altoona, Miss Central Pennsylvania, won the Miss Pennsylvania competition, and will go on to represent the state at the Miss America contest in Connecticut in December.

Other women representing Lancaster County at the Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Pennsylvania's Outstanding Teen competitions were: Kayla Myers, Miss Lancaster County; Jenna Martorana, Miss Red Rose City; Breanne Sensenig, Miss Heart of Lancaster; and Lexi Bryant, Miss Commonwealth.

The two competitions were held June 17-19 at the Appell Performing Arts Center in York.

There were no competitions last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the 2019 winners held their titles for two years.