After a period of traversing the outer reaches of the solar system, a hometown tribute to the music of “Star Wars” will be back to melt faces with riffs and blast beats.

That’s right - somehow, Galactic Empire returns on Friday with a new album, new look and a whole new slate of “Star Wars” media to “metalize.” Galactic Empire will celebrate the release of “Special Edition” with a release show at Mickey’s Black Box in Warwick Township on May the Fifth (not only have “Star Wars” fans claimed“May the Fourth,” but also the “Sith” based pun on the fifth). Joining the show as a special guest is Darryl McDaniels of the hip-hop group Run-DMC.

After forming and dropping a first single in late 2015, around the release of “The Force Awakens,” Galactic Empire parleyed internet success into two albums and a series of worldwide tours. The band is primarily spearheaded by duo Grant McFarland and Carson Slovak, two musicians who are also known in Lancaster County as the pair behind popular music studio Atrium Audio, located on the Rock Lititz campus. You won’t find their names on the band roster list, but you will see names such as Lord Sikh, OD-66 and Blastbeat, as the members prefer to stay in-character onstage and in press releases.

After a few years of success, Galactic Empire was forced to pause touring because of COVID-19. Not long before that, 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker” was released to poor reviews leading to a four-year and counting moratorium of “Star Wars” films, as Lucasfilm made the pivot to Disney+ programming.

“There hasn't been a lot of ‘Star Wars,’” says McFarland in a recent phone interview. “‘The Rise of Skywalker’ came out and used a lot of themes that we've already played, so there wasn't a lot that we could pull from that particular movie. Now that ‘Star Wars’ has taken some time to develop these new shows, there's a lot of music that has come out in the last couple of years that has given us a big catalogue to pull from to put together a new album.”

Since 2020, shows like “The Mandalorian,” “The Book of Boba Fett” and others have charted a new course for ‘Star Wars’-related media, and in turn have helped turn a new creative leaf for Galactic Empire. Whereas the entirety of the band’s first album were versions of compositions written by John Williams, the band’s new album, “Special Edition,” features works by composers such as Ludwig Goransson, Natalie Holt and Kevin Kiner, among others.

Working outside of the established canon – much like current “Star Wars” creative head honchos Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni – has proven to be fruitful for the band. Before decamping to a studio in August 2022 to record “Special Edition,” the band released its first ever non-“Star Wars” related composition. Of course, it wasn’t too out of the blue– the band released a hard-hitting version of Williams’ theme from “Jurassic Park,” complete with the symbol of the Empire inside a dinosaur footprint as the single’s cover art. More entertainment news:

GALACTIC CONQUEST

“Special Edition” will be the bands’ first release on Pure Noise Records, a label that features similarly hard-hitting bands such as Four Year Strong and State Champs. McFarland says that the label not only reached out to them initially with interest, but also helped devise a series of special edition vinyl variants for “Special Edition,” including some pressed in Grogu-like green/brown and Hyper travel night sky color schemes.

McFarland says that jumping from time-honored “Star Wars” themes that generations grew up with to the newer themes of the Disney+ shows wasn’t much of a stretch, as he is still a devoted fan that keeps up with the ever-expanding galaxy.

“A lot of the new ‘Star Wars’ has been amazing,” McFarland says. “The ‘Star Wars’ that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have creative control over, I think those two guys get it. They're paving a new path forward for ‘Star Wars’ to develop new stories and places that we haven't seen, but also still finding a way to appease the old diehard fans by tying the plot into the larger canon.”

Even after nearly half a century of pop culture dominance, ‘Star Wars’ has a way of bringing together ideas and concepts that might not make sense at first such as pop star Lizzo cameoing on a recent episode of “The Mandalorian.”

Take Galactic Empire’s special guest on Friday – Darryl McDaniels of the iconic hip-hop trio Run-DMC. The seemingly random combination was dreamt up by Chris Kurtz of The Mediatwist Group, a Rock Lititz-based advertising agency. Kurtz, who was assisting with marketing on projects for Galactic Empire and McDaniels on unrelated projects, mentioned to the latter that he was working with the former, and not only was McDaniels familiar with the group, but McDaniels was working on a song at the time that made references to the galaxy at large.

“[McDaniels] has a new song that he's working on, and the band is going to be the backing band for the new single,” says McFarland. “It's a very awesome and unbelievable mashup that I never believed would happen. Chris and Aimee Kurtz over at Mediatwist are awesome and helped arrange this whole thing and make it happen.”

The show will be opened by local metal bands Eternal Frequency and If Not For Me, who also have music produced by Slovak and McFarland. While further details on the show are mum, McFarland did mention potential onstage lightsaber duels as part of the evening’s events.

With the future of “Star Wars” looking as bright as ever, Galactic Empire is hoping to move at a similar parsec rate for the rest of 2023, including yet-to-be-announced tour dates.

McFarland says one of the biggest questions surrounding the release show is the matter of the date – they were so close to May the Fourth, what happened?

Well, it turns out that the band will be headlining a livestream concert on Twitch to help raise money for the international “Star Wars” fan group501st Legion’s Make-a-Wish fund, so it can continue granting end-of-life wishes for fans around the world.

So much for a group named after the bad guys.

“Everyone was asking why the shows isn't on May 4th,” McFarland says. “Well, we had plans.”