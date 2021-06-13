Lancaster-based author and composer Alisa Bair’s second book, “Grief is a Dancer,” tracks her emotions and feelings in the 25 years since the loss of her daughter Kelly, who died at age 7 from a brain tumor. In “Grief is a Dancer,” Bair, 67, takes a poignant and poetic look at grief — and find some unexpected truths.

“Grief is love,” Bair says. “That’s the beauty of it. The more you focus on it, the more you embrace it. It’s a love dance.”

Though it wasn’t intended as such, “Grief is a Dancer” is a sort of a companion book to Bair’s debut, “A Table for Two: A Mother and Her Young Daughter Face Death Together,” which features some of Kelly’s journal entries from that time.

“The reason I wrote ‘Grief is a Dancer,’ is after the (first) book came out, I was asked by so many parents ‘Will it ever get better?’ ” Bair says. “I would say it takes time, but I could never bear to break to them how much time.”

Bair says it’s hard to believe so much time has passed since her daughter’s death.

“You don’t just get over this,” Bair says. “It changes through time. When Kelly first died, as Christians we hold the hope that we’re going to be her someday, but that just felt like an eternity until that would ever be a reality. Rob (Bair’s husband) said to her in the hospital on her last day, ‘We’ll catch up to you soon.’ And we couldn’t imagine the years — it just seemed so painfully long. Now suddenly here we are at quarter-century.”

As well as being a writer, Bair is a composer. She says for a while, she wasn’t sure if she’d write music again. Then, she wrote a song about her daughter’s dream and story of her coming down telling about her dream of eating at a table with Jesus.

“I was bone dry, and I thought I’d never write a song again,” Bair says. “It felt like excavating music out of concrete.”

“Grief is a Dancer” illuminates that fact that grief is a multifaceted lifelong process. For Bair, her husband and two daughters, her faith and her creativity helped her to deal with her grief.

“There’s immense pain you have to live with after you lose somebody,” Bair says. “That’s when I think that this dancer who is grief is embracing you. You realize this dancer is love. This dancer is not trying to create turbulence in your life, they’re actually trying to stabilize you in the turbulence. I didn’t at first, but I’ve begun to see the dancer as the spirit who loves me and gives me hope.”