Works by two Lancaster County artists will join the permanent collection of the State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg after been chosen as the two purchase award winners from the annual Art of the State exhibit at the museum.

The works are a craft piece, "Particulate Protection: A Reliquary for the N95 Mask," by Becky McDonah of Millersville, and “I AM Somebody,” a photograph by Shelby Wormley of Lancaster.

McDonah’s piece, which features materials such as an N95 protective mask, brass, silver, copper and pearls, also won first place in the craft category in the Art of the State exhibit.

Wormley’s photo of a smiling subject wearing an “I AM Somebody” T-shirt, is a black-and-white metal digital print.

This is the second year in a row both women have had works chosen for the Art of the State exhibit, an annual celebration of works by artists from across Pennsylvania.

Wormley is co-owner of WE & Company in Lancaster, and McDonah teaches at Millersville University.

Wormley, along with artist and Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission commissioner Ophelia Chambliss, will be part of a tour of the exhibit and an artists' conversation beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Those visiting the museum that day can participate in that tour, which is included in the museum's general admission.

This year's exhibit runs through Jan. 2, 2022, at the State Museum, 300 North St., Harrisburg. A virtual tour of the exhibit is available at statemuseumpa.org/artofthestate. The juried exhibit contains 104 works selected from among 2,217 entries by Keystone state artists.