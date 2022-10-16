Once again, at this year’s Art of the State exhibit, Lancaster County proves its worth as a home for artists. The county had the most finalists with art in the juried show of any county in Pennsylvania.

This year’s exhibit of art from across the Keystone State again expanded its themes in embracing multicultural representation, diversity, climate change, the political divide and a world changed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 55th annual exhibit celebrates works by 92 artists from 31 counties across the Keystone State.

“There’s always themes that emerge,” says Amy Hammond, curator of the exhibit. “And this year, there was a lot of talk about climate change. There’s a lot of discussion about neurodiversity from a number of the different artists. Memory came up, identity, community. Basically ... everything that’s on the minds of Pennsylvanians.”

Interviewed at last month’s opening reception or in the weeks following, Lancaster County artists talked about their inspiration and their process.

His condition before having open-heart surgery 10 months ago was the inspiration for Jerome Hershey’s abstract acrylic painting on wooden panels that’s in the state exhibit.

“I couldn’t breathe (for three weeks), and I had this surgery, and now I feel great,” Hershey, of Lancaster, says, “and the paintings that are the result are all about breathing.” Hershey had a valve replacement, a valve repair and a single bypass, he says.

The slightly curved cross-hatch lines in red, orange, rust, green and yellow, against lines that create a blue background in Hershey’s “First Breath No. 2,” are inspired by the expansion of the chest as a person breathes. It’s part of a series inspired by his experience.

“All the paintings are about breathing now. They're all about inhale and exhale," Hershey says.

Mark Vogel of Lancaster has known Hershey for more than 40 years. Vogel’s acrylic abstract painting, “11-4-2020” — named for the date he started working on it — is his first-ever entry in the Art of the State.

It attracts attention with its starburst of bright yellow color amid rows of squares painted in stripes of bright and even neon colors.

“I call myself a contemporary op, or optical, artist,” Vogel says. “And it’s a type of art where the viewer becomes a participant and their perceptions of what they see may change. And, in this case, there are stars, and (colors of) light to dark and dark to light.” As for the starburst “x” in the middle x, he says, “I call it an asterism. That's what gemologists use to describe the ‘x’ you see in a star sapphire.

"The real joy for me is color," Vogel says. "I'm a colorist who likes to explore ways that color can create shape and depth ... and perspective, in how you arrange the color on the panel.”

From a distance, first-prize-winner “Celestial Dreams,” a work in pen on paper by Joseph Roach, 18, a Manheim Central High School senior, looks like a uniform blue canvas. But view it up close and you'll see hundreds of tiny, colorful shapes placed side by side — puzzle pieces, stars and more.

Roach, of Manheim, was the only one of the Lancaster County finalists to win a prize this year.

Roach, who is on the autism spectrum, says his win was “pretty shocking.”

He says he took inspiration from dreams and nature.

“The night sky, you know how the stars swirl in the air, like on a time lapse? That's kind of what I did,” Roach says. There are 12 swirl patterns visible in the work. “It's in line with nature and what I see in the mind. ... I'm thinking about this in my mind, so I wanted to make it celestial ... (with) stars.”

The work took him four months to create.

One of Malcolm Corley’s classmates at Hempfield High School became the subject of “Bruke,” a portrait of a young man, done in colored pencil, by the Lancaster artist.

Corley, who is also on the autism spectrum and has challenges with verbal expression, says — with help from his mother, Maria — that Bruke, pictured with a burst of green foliage behind his head and wearing a NASA hoodie, was a classmate in Corley's AP Art class in 2019.

“He did a number of pictures of friends and classmates” for that class, Maria Corley says.

Malcolm Corley says he is happy to have had work in the state show two years in a row.

“Tension,” a photorealistic watercolor still life by Denny Bond of East Petersburg, features a grouping of metal vessels facing one glass vessel.

Bond says he created the work “because of everything that's happening in our society. That was sort of created as a thought concerning all of our differences that people seem to have with each other. With having several vessels all made of metal on one side, observing — possibly judging — the one that's different on the other side.

“I think my best paintings have a thought that comes across,” Bond says. “It’s not just a still life.”

Barry Steely’s painting in oil alkyd — a type of resin — is a brightly colored interpretation of two photographs he saw on the internet.

In the Denver-area artists’ work, a man in a red shirt and a dunce cap looks at a swirling group of shapes that, Steely says, contain one man holding up another man, with a black-and-white cowlike image at the top.

“This is based on a photo that I had seen on the web, but I was doing a lot of manipulation ... and this is kind of what turned up.”

Another inspiration was a story about “this woman who had given birth to fire-breathing dogs, and the Latin comes from that story,” Steely says. His work is titled “Domini Vaccas and the Angelic Doctor: Holy Cow!”

Photography

Serendipity played a part in Lancaster photographer Brian R. Tolbert’s digital photograph, “Amish/English Transportation.”

“It was when a friend of mine and I were just doing our normal field trips around Lancaster," Tolbert says. “We went out to the carriage sale in Bird-in-Hand, and we enjoyed it.

“At one corner of the building, there was a nice-looking motorcycle,” Tolbert says. “Chromed ... just an upscale motorcycle with some flags on it. And I thought this would make a neat photograph.

“So I was ready to take it, and all of a sudden, out of the corner of my eye, I saw from the left this young Amish guy on a scooter and I waited until he just got parallel to (the motorcycle), caught it, and he was gone,” Tolbert says.

Shelby E. Wormley of Lancaster also found the right moment to capture her digital image, “Faith,” from her “Essentials” series about how Black barbershops and salons were affected by the early-COVID-19 shutdown.

The “Essentials” series was part of an artistic residency at Franklin & Marshall College; Wormley says it will have new life this fall at the Lancaster Amtrak station.

Wormley captured Faith Craig, a stylist at the James & Co. salon in Lancaster, working on the hair of a customer. It’s shot from the back, with the stylist’s arms forming a circle around the woman’s coif.

“She was just about done and putting on the finishing touches,” Wormley says. “I knew I liked how it was framed. It kind of just happened.”

Salons and barbershops “are very important places in our communities, and some of the only safe places that we have,” Wormley says. “So it was an honor not only to capture some of these images and tell these stories but that it could be recognized at the state level for other people to see. It was very rewarding.”

Mixed media

Renovations in her kitchen and living room inspired Janell Olah of Lancaster to create “feeling like we live here,” a mixed media work on paper — featuring pen and ink, acrylic, fabric and other collage elements and more.

“It's an interior space in my home ... and (its) renovation is a project I've been working on for over a year. And it’s a drawing I've been working on, piecemeal, during that renovation,” Olah says.

“The drawing is done in different seasons and different parts of the year,” Olah says, The work includes furniture, people, a dog, a bright-green arch, wall art, shelving and more. Her daughter appears in two different places in the piece, showing the passage of time.

“It was a moving drawing, with a lot of different pieces, that were collaged together,” she adds.

A historical mousetrap invention inspired Daniel Zdilla's “An Absurd Solution (Patent No. 269,766).”

The collage shows a revolver in a holder, with a mouse curiously looking into the barrel.

“All my work is collage made from National Geographic magazines,” Zdilla, an art teacher from Lancaster, says. His work in the exhibit “is based off of an actual patent from the 1800s of a mousetrap that predates our normal snap traps; you’d put a gun in this contraption and wait for the mouse to come, and instead of getting snapped it gets shot with a revolver. ... It's truly an absurd solution to a little problem. And I thought it was appropriate, with talk of gun issues now.”

Sculpture

A previous Art of the State winner, Becky McDonah of Millersville returns with another metal sculpture, this time titled “Travel Costs: A Reliquary for Tires, Keys & Fossil Fuels.”

The sculpture revolves around a tire rim.

“I was thinking about the hot topic at the time, the price of gasoline, but also the environment as far as our petroleum products going into tires and things like that,” McDonah says.

“I have an old tire that’s within here that’s been well-worn, so a lot of use of gas and oil have gone into that,” she says. “And I like to use a lot of symbolism ... I have little gas pumps (in metal) for ornamentation surrounding the tire,” she says. There are also metal keys in the center of the piece.

“... (N)ow a lot of cars don't have keys anymore,” she says, “so it’s just that change with technology, too.”

Interactive

There are a couple of interactive pieces in this year’s exhibit. One is “Resiliency,” by Lebanon artist Claudia Rojas. The Cuban-born artist, formerly of Lancaster, will design and lead the Church World Service’s Welcoming Mural project.

“I created this piece for the Welcoming Cities exhibition” at F&M in February, Rojas says. “It was an exhibition to celebrate how refugees and immigrants in general are welcomed in the city of Lancaster. Basically my inspiration was my work as a case manager for an organization that receives unaccompanied minor migrant children.

The acrylic work shows three young people, presumably refugees, posing and smiling in colorful clothing.

“The collage component of the piece is basically documentation from the Office of Refugee Resettlement, their guidelines,” Rojas says. “I just grabbed pieces of that document and put it on the clothing (of the children). With the more welcoming and compassionate twist to it, I wanted people to write on top of those ... guidelines.” She has markers sitting next to the painting she hopes viewers will use to write “loving and welcoming messages” on the piece.

“God sees you,” “borders are a construct” and sé valiente — “be brave,” in Spanish — were among the first phrases written there.

