Some of Lancaster County's youngest artists are celebrated in a new exhibit presented by the Lancaster County Art Association.

"Elementary and the Middle," features work from 120 students in grades 1-8 and is on display now through April 23 in the art association's Kauffman Gallery, located at 149 Precision Ave., Strasburg.

This is the second year for the invitational show. The purpose of the show is to encourage young artists and give them the opportunity to exhibit their work and win awards, says LCAA member Patricia Keller.

"By introducing art at a young age, it is hopeful that the dedication and appreciation of art will become a lifelong commitment," Keller wrote in an email.

Also on display in the art association's Steinmetz Gallery is "The Natural World" featuring 11-by-14-inch nature-themed works from LCAA members.

The free shows are available to view Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1-4 p.m.

For more information call 717-687-7061 or lcaaonline.org.