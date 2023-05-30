Summer is a great time to develop a new skill or practice a favorite pastime, and two local art organizations offer opportunities to spend your summer sketching.

Sketching is a great choice for a relaxing and creative hobby that can be done anywhere and doesn't cost much.

Sketchbook challenge

The Lancaster County Art Association (149 Precision Ave. in Strasburg) hosts a summer-long sketchbook challenge. The challenge is open to adults ages 17 and older and children ages 8-16. Adults can participant in the challenge for $25 and children for $15. Participants receive an 8.5-by-11-inch hardcover sketchbook.

The rules are simple. Participants can pick up their sketchbooks beginning June 1 and draw in them until Aug. 2. Sketches can be done in charcoal, pencil, colored pencil, pen and markers. Participants must create at least 10 sketches of subjects from a supplied list and five of any subject. Examples of subjects from the list range from trees, fruits and vegetables, still life objects, landscapes and abstract images to crumpled paper bags clouds and U.F.O.s.

Artists are encourage to do more sketches and even fill the entire book. Participants names must be on the first page of the sketchbook and the list of subjects must be included in the book. Artists can work from real life or reference photographs. Sketchbooks are to be returned to the LCAA for judging on Aug. 3-6 and Aug. 10-13.

Judging occurs in several categories and winners receive cash prizes. Categories are children ages 8-10; children ages 11-13; teens ages 14-16; non-professional adult artists and professional artists.

A sketchbook preview party and awards event takes place at the LCAA from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 18. An exhibition of the sketchbooks and drawings runs at the LCAA from Aug. 19-Sept. 7. Sketchbooks are available to pick up on Sept. 8,9 and 10.

Find the event flier, registration form and subject list here. Visit lcaaonline.org or call 717-687-7061 for more information.

Plein air drawing session

Another opportunities for those interested in drawing takes place at the Demuth Museum (120 East King Street, Lancaster) garden from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on June 3.

Matt Allyn Chapman, artist, educator and co-owner of Curio Gallery & Creative Supply, will lead a 90-minute guided plein air drawing session and demonstrate various techniques. The drawing session costs $25 and includes a sketchbook, three pencils and an eraser. Bottled water and chairs will be provided.

Find more information and reserve space here.