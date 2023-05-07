What do the poems “Cartoon Physics part 1” by Nick Flynn, “England in 1819” by Percy Bysshe Shelley and “Sweet Tooth” by Russell Edson all have in common?

Well, actually not very much. But that’s why Peachy Lee, a senior at Lancaster Country Day School, chose them from an anthology of 1,200 classic and contemporary poems to perform for the Poetry Out Loud competition.

“They show my range,” says Lee, who won the statewide Poetry Out Loud championship in March and will put her memorization, recitation and performance skills to the test during the national semifinals on Tuesday at the Lisner Auditorium at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

The judges for this year’s championship include poets Crisosto Apache, Guadalupe García McCall, Diana Khoi Nguyen and Brian Teare, as well as editor and professor H-Dirksen L. Bauman and actor and writer J. Nicole Brooks. The event includes a performance on May 10 by singer-songwriter Alisa Amador, winner of the 2022 NPR Tiny Desk Contest.

If Lee once again wows the judges, she’ll be one of nine students advancing to the finals on May 10 to compete for a chance to win the $20,000 grand prize. (According to a Poetry Out Loud press release, more than $50,000 in awards and stipends to schools and other organizations will be distributed during the two-day event, including $10,000 and $5,000 second- and third-place prizes, respectively.)

Lee, of Lancaster, and other semifinalists advanced to the next round out of 158,000 participating students nationwide. “I would be so happy if I could get past semifinals, but if I were to win nationals, honestly, I would use that $20,000 for college tuition,” says Lee, who will attend the University of California, Irvine in the fall, where she plans on studying developmental or clinical psychology.

Lee says she also plans on participating in theater in college, as she’s been doing since she was in elementary school. Most recently, she appeared on stage in Lancaster Country Day School’s 2022 production of “Puffs.” Lee says her experience in theater helped her when it came to memorizing and reciting other people’s poetry.

John and Vassa Lee, Peachy’s parents, said that, naturally, they’re proud of their daughter and hope she has a positive experience at the competition regardless of who wins. They aren’t surprised their daughter is excelling in the arts.

“She has always been a creative child, with various forms of artist(ic) talents such as singing, acting, writing, poetry, and drawing,” John and Vassa Lee wrote in a joint email. “She has truly been a joy to parent, and an inspiration to the both of us watching her grow into a kind and beautiful young lady.”

‘A rare talent’

To prepare, Lee worked with her adviser Brenna Stuart, an English teacher and the chair of the English department at Lancaster Country Day School.

“Peachy is such a rare talent. I’ve been coaching students for Poetry Out Loud for 10 years and I’ve never had a student for whom it comes so naturally,” Stuart wrote in an email. “I’d love to say that I’m a big reason for her success, but honestly I’ve given her very few suggestions on her recitations because they were already so strong the very first time she performed them. She has the ability to really inhabit each poem she does, which is especially amazing because her three poems are all very, very different from one another.”

Lee says the Shelley and Edson poems took her about two to three hours to memorize. But Flynn’s poem took a little bit longer, since it’s a longer poem. The competition requires participants to memorize and recite three poems, one of which must be 25 lines or fewer, and one written before the 20th century.

She showcases her talent for dialogue and switching between two voices in Edson’s “Sweet Tooth” — a fairy tale-like poem about a giant who devours a little girl made of sugar and spice and her father who is searching for her.

“It’s so fun,” Lee says. “I was so attracted to the repetition and the wording and it’s very dialogue heavy. I like switching characters with it.”

Lee says she practiced the poems in front of a mirror.

“I always practice in the mirror,” Lee says. “I’m looking really closely how I’m expressing myself and how I’m moving in my hands. Like, are my movements natural or am I just kind of waving my hands around?”

The competition, created by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, encourages high school students to learn about poetry through memorization, performance and competition. Lee says she used to write poetry in middle school but then stopped.

“I tried doing it again in high school,” Lee says. “But maybe I’m not as good at writing it as I am performing it.”

But, Lee feels, a good performance can make a poem come alive.

“I love poetry, but I feel that depending on how someone performs it, it can really be a hit or miss,” Lee says. “If you have a really lively poem, but somebody recites it in an almost monotone way, it kind of sucks the life out of it. So that’s why I think performing it really highlights what the meaning could be.”

HOW TO WATCH Peachy Lee will participate in the Poetry Out Loud semifinal in the first of three semifinal rounds at 9 a.m. May 9. The finals take place at 7 p.m. May 10. Both rounds take place at the Lisner Auditorium at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Admission is free and no tickets are required. Both days will be livestreamed for free at arts.gov/initiatives/poetry-out-loud.