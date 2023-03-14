Peachy Lee, a senior at Lancaster Country Day School, will represent Pennsylvania in the Poetry Out Loud national finals in Washington, D.C., the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts announced today.

Lee is one of 13 Poetry Out Loud competitors out of 2,995 total Pennsylvania high school student participants. She won the state championship, which included the prizes of $200 from the Poetry Foundation and an all-expenses-paid trip to the national championship, which begin May 8.

Because of Lee's win, Lancaster Country Day School receives $500 for the purchase of poetry materials. According to a press release from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, $50,000 in awards and school and organizational stipends is awarded annually during the national finals.

The competition, created by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, encourages high school students to learn about poetry through memorization, performance and competition.

During the contest, each of the 13 competitors memorized three poems selected from print and online poetry anthologies, with the top five moving on to compete in the final round. According to the press release, competitors were judged on voice and articulation, physical presence, dramatic appropriateness, evidence of understanding, overall performance and accuracy.

“Poetry Out Loud supports our Commonwealth’s students’ mastery of critical skills for success in school and the workplace,” Karl Blischke, PCA executive director, said in a press release “On behalf of the Council and staff of the PCA, we congratulate our 13 state competitors for their hard work and accomplishments and extend best wishes to Peachy Lee as she goes on to compete at the national championship.”