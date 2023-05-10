Peachy Lee, a Lancaster Country Day School senior, received an honorable mention during the Poetry Out Loud national semifinal round in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

The poetry competition showcases students' ability to memorize and recite contemporary and classic poetry.

A total of 158,000 students participated in the competition. Lee won the Pennsylvania Poetry Out Loud competition in March and moved on to the semifinals which took place Tuesday at the Lisner Auditorium at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. The national champion wins $20,000.

Lee competed during the first semifinal round of the daylong competition against students from Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia.

Lee was the third to recite during the first round and recited Nick Flynn's poem "Cartoon Physics, part one." Three students from each round - nine students total - move on to compete for during the national finals on Wednesday. Lee placed fourth in her round to earn an honorable mention.

The final round will be livestreamed at poetryoutloud.org.