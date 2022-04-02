Easter Sunday is April 17, which means that in the coming weeks, little ones will grab their baskets and dart into patches of grass, eyes focused downward, as they search for colorful eggs containing candy, toys or other prizes. In addition to egg hunts for children, there are a few events that welcome adult participants. One even offers a prize of Airpods Pro wireless earbuds. Furry friends can take part in the fun, too; there is also a local egg hunt for dogs. Here are several options for partaking in family-friendly holiday fun. Know of an event that’s not on this list? Email jjanci@lnpnews.com to be added to this list.

Egg hunts for kids

April 3

Stevens Hill Community Church of the Brethren, 3131 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will host an Easter event from 6-7:30 p.m. for children ages 3-10. Children will learn more about the meaning of Easter with a storytelling, followed by stations with games, crafts and a snack. The evening will conclude with an Easter egg hunt. Bags will be provided, and the event will be held rain or shine. Registration is required, but families can sign up today at the event upon arrival. For more information, visit stevenshill.org.

April 9

Hope United Methodist Church will host an Easter Egg Celebration from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall, 3474 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, for children ages 2-10. The event will feature songs and a program from singer-songwriter Dan Kirby, followed by an egg hunt. For more information, call 717-738-3774; hopeumc@ptd.net; visit hopeumcephrata.org.

Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, will host an Easter egg hunt for ages 1-10 at 10 a.m., rain or shine. Bring your own baskets. Event will feature an egg hunt, prizes and crafts. Light refreshments/snacks will be provided. For more information, email Sarah Short, lumcoffice@comcast.net.

GEARS will host its annual Eggstravaganza beginning 10 a.m. at the Elizabethtown Community Park, 201 S. Mount Joy St., Elizabethtown. The event is open to the public and offers free egg hunts for children and senior citizens. An adult egg hunt for $5 per person for ages 13 and up boasts the grand prize of AirPods Pro wireless earbuds. All hunts will offer candy and prizes. For more information, including a detailed schedule of hunts, visit getintogears.org/eggstravaganza/.

Salem United Methodist Church, 240 N. Penn St., Manheim, will host an Easter egg hunt 10 a.m., rain or shine, for children ages 10 and under. Participants will enjoy candy and prepackaged snacks, and can pose for pictures with the Easter Bunny.

A Splish Splash Easter Egg Bash will be held 9 a.m. to noon at the Center City YMCA, 265 Harrisburg Ave. The event is open to the public. Participants should bring baskets, a swimsuit and a towel, as this egg hunt is in the pool. There will be four age categories, each participant will hunt and claim their eggs. Children ages 0-5 years old and nonswimmers are required to have a parent in the water. It’s free for members; $5 for nonmembers. For more information or to register, visit lanc.news/ymcaegg22.

April 16

The Baron Stiegel Lions Club of Clay and Elizabeth townships will hold Easter egg hunts at 1 p.m. at two locations: the Mount Airy picnic grove, 500 W. Church Road, Ephrata, and the Brickerville Lutheran Church picnic grove, 340 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz. The events are rain or shine. Children ages 12 and under are invited to participate. Prizes will be awarded in each of four age groups. All attendees will receive a chocolate bunny and a Lions coloring book. For more information, contact Lion Chair Stan Roof, 717-875-7736.

Terre Hill’s annual Easter egg hunts will be held at 210 Lancaster Ave., Terre Hill. Visit with the Easter Bunny at noon. A children’s egg hunt starts at 1 p.m. for kids ages 10 and under. A Flashlight Egg Hunt will be held at 8 p.m. at the Terre Hill Park for ages 11 and up. Tickets are $20 per person in advance, or $25 per person the day of event. The nighttime hunt boasts thousands of eggs, and participants can win cash prizes, gift baskets, electronics and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit terrehilldays.com.

The Lititz Lions Club will host an Easter egg hunt from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at John R. Bonfield Elementary School, 101 N. Oak St., Lititz. Children ages 1-10 will be separated into different age groups to search for 1,000 candy-filled and 1,000 toy-filled eggs. Children will also search for 4,000 pieces of sealed candy and 200 additional plastic eggs containing a special gift. There will be a separate area set up for children with special needs to participate in the hunt. For more information, visit lanc.news/lititzegg22.

The Willow Street Lions Club will host an Easter egg hunt at 9 a.m. at the Willow Street Lions Club Community Building, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street. This hunt is open to the public, and participants should bring their own baskets.

The annual East Petersburg Egg Hunt will be held at noon at East Petersburg Community Park, 5736 Pine St., East Petersburg. Children will be divided into three age groups: 4 and under, 5 to 8, and 9 to 12. There will also be a raffle drawing for prizes for adults.

April 17

Grandview Church, 888 Pleasure Road, will host its Hunt the Rainbow Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday, in between its 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services, weather permitting. Families can check in between 10 a.m. and 10:10 a.m. on the Pleasure Road side lawn. Participants should bring their own basket. Kids will be grouped by age, and families are asked to RSVP, though walk-up participants are welcome. To register or for more information, visit lanc.news/grandviewegg22.

Multiple dates

Country Barn Events on the Farm will host a series of egg hunts April 9, 10, 15 and 16 at 211 Donerville Road. The Easter Bunny will be on-site hiding eggs every hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $8.50 for attendees ages 3 and up. In addition to the egg hunt, kids can meet baby animals, enjoy a hedge maze, partake in train rides and more. This event is weather-dependent; for tickets and more information, visit lanc.news/countrybarnegg.

Egg hunts for animals

Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue will host a canine Easter Egg Hunt today, Saturday, April 2, at its Thomas and Marian Ludwig Adoption & Activity Center, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the egg hunts begins promptly at 11:30 a.m. There is a suggested donation of $5 per dog. Offerings will include raffles, food and additional games to follow the egg hunt. The event is open to all human- and canine-friendly dogs. All dogs must remain on leash (6 feet or shorter; no flexis). RSVP required. For more information or to RSVP, email inza@dvgrr@org.

The K-9 Eggstravaganza will offer an on-leash egg hunt for social dogs 1-3 p.m. April 9, at the future site of Ephrata’s Unleashed Dog Park, 160 Old Mill Road in Ephrata. Entry fee is $5 per dog. Hunts are at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.; one for small dogs and one for large. The event also features a “barkless auction,” raffles and door prizes. Food trucks will be on-site, and the Easter Bunny will be available for photos with pups. All proceeds benefit the Ephrata Unleashed Dog Park.

EASTER BREAKFAST If the excitement of an egg hunt isn’t your thing, St. John’s Episcopal Church is planning a special breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 8-10 a.m. April 16. The church is located at 239 E. Market St., Marietta. The event is open to the public. The meal includes pancakes, sausage, fresh fruit, juice, coffee and special Easter treats. The Easter Bunny will give out candy to children 12 and under. Easter egg painting for children will begin at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $4 for adults, $2 for children ages 5-12 and free for children 4 and under. For more information, contact Nancy Kulman at 717-426-3189 or 717-426-1229.