Lancaster city will not host its annual Red Rose drop for New Year's Eve this year.

"The combination of ongoing construction in Ewell Plaza, and the lead time it takes to schedule festivities like fireworks, made it difficult to plan for a downtown event for New Year's Eve given the uncertainty of COVID-19," says DJ Ramsay, communications manager for the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Engagement.

"We look forward to traditions like a downtown New Year's Eve celebration returning in the future," Ramsay says.

Instead of the Red Rose drop, which typically happened across from Binns Park, there will be roaming DJs in several local neighborhoods from 6 to 8 p.m., and fireworks launched in the city's northwest and southeast, Ramsay says.

The mayor's office will post more details about New Year's Eve events in Lancaster sometime this week, Ramsay says. Follow along with visitlancastercity.com for more informtion.