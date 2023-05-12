While the new movie "Renfield" takes place in New Orleans and features Nicolas Cage as Dracula, you'd be forgiven for doing a double take at two quick establishing shots in the film.

That's because b-roll footage of the "Eighth District Police Station" is in fact the headquarters of the Lancaster city Bureau of Police.

The station can be seen from two different angles at the 16:47 and 35:43-minute marks. The film -- which stars Cage and Nicholas Hoult -- released in theaters nationwide on April 14 and hit paid streaming sites such as Google Play and Amazon Prime Video on May 2. As a Universal Studios feature, it is expected to hit the Peacock streaming service before long.

An email to the Lancaster City Police Bureau went unanswered by press time.

According to Patrick McGowan, co-founder of Black Box Guild, who licensed the footage, the process is fairly standard - artists create stock footage, and then license it out to various companies who then use the video for their own commercial gain.

The royalty-free stock footage, which can be seen here, is the latest in a long line of unexpected Lancaster County cameos in film and television. In previous years, Ephrata has shown up in Hallmark Christmas movies and footage shot by 717 Drone Guys of McCaskey High School ended up in the 2021 documentary "Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal."

"Renfield," which follows the hapless story of Dracula's titular assistant attempting to strike a better work-life balance, is available now to stream on-demand.