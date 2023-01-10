Do you know a wordsmith who knows the power of poetry, and is well-equipped to share it with Lancastrians of all ages?

Lancaster city is currently seeking its first poet laureate to serve a one-year, nonreneweable term. Duties include championing the art of poetry and spoken word in Lancaster city in person and on social media; encourage city residents of all ages, including youth, to appreciate poetry and spoken word; and attend and/or organize literary or other cultural events in the city.

Compensation is a $2,500 honorarium, with $500 paid at the start of term, $1,000 paid mid-term and $1,000 paid at the end of the term.

The application is open now online and closes Feb. 17. Lancaster city will announce its poet laureate in April, according to the application.

Candidates must be 18 or older; the selected poet must pass several background clearances.

Find the application online here.

While it's the first time the city will have an adult poet laureate, newspaper records show it's not the first local version of the title. In 2016, Natalia Delgado and Thea Buckwalter were named the city's first youth poet laureates. In 2008, Barbara Buckman Strasko was named Lancaster County's first poet laureate by the Lancaster Literary Guild; others to hold the title include Daina Savage and Christopher Longenecker.