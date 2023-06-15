Do you think Lancaster Central Market is the best public market in the United States?

USAToday wants to know.

Lancaster Central Market was nominated for this year's USAToday 10Best Readers' Choice Awards in the Best Public Market category.

The market was last nominated in 2022 alongside another Lancaster County contender, Ephrata's Green Dragon Farmers Market and Auction. An expert panel at USAToday picks the nominees.

As of publishing time, Lancaster Central Market is in 12th place. Two other Pennsylvania markets are at the top of the list, with Easton Public Market in Easton and the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia currently in first and second, respectively.

Readers can cast their vote here, and can vote once per day until July 3 at noon. USAToday will announce the winner on July 14.

Lancaster County locations are no stranger to USAToday's Readers' Choice contest.

In 2022, Cherry Crest Adventure Farm was voted the third-best corn maze in the United States.

Dutch Wonderland's "Happy Hauntings" Halloween attraction was nominated for the category "Best Theme Park Halloween Events" in 2021 and 2022, though it didn't win either time.