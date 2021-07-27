Folding shirts is an everyday task — one that most of us might consider mundane.

Yet, Adam Sinz, founder and owner of Screen Printing Select in Lancaster, made folding shirts a viral sensation.

After posting regularly since March, the Screen Printing Select TikTok took off with a mesmerizing video of a machine snappily and neatly folding a T-shirt to the tune of "Eye of The Tiger" with the push of a button.

In just two weeks, the post received over 6 million views, more than 170,000 likes and 35,000 followers.

A few days after that post went viral, Sinz said he received at least 20 new printing inquiries.

Sinz, 30, has come a long way since starting his own action sports clothing brand at 17. Utilizing the services of a local print shop, he sold T-shirts out of his backpack at school and from a tent at motocross races he competed at across the country.

When his printer closed down, the Penn Manor High School grad borrowed $10,000 from his parents and bought screen printing equipment from a screen printer that went out of business in the Poconos. Screen Printing Select specializes in screen printing and embroidering apparel, business signage and vehicle wraps for both local and nationwide businesses.

With five years of hard work and newfound TikTok fame, business is booming and Sinz is hiring. The screen printing company, which started in a 500-square-foot garage in 2016 now fills a 10,000-square-foot location in Lancaster Commerce Park in East Lampeter Township.

Sinz talked with LNP | LancasterOnline about his growing business and the TikTok post that had commenters wishing for their own t-shirt folding machine.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Why did you decide to start TikTok for the screen printing company you run?

Well, I am big into social media. I think that it is definitely the way of the future for sales and E-commerce business. A lot of brick and mortar businesses are being hurt from E-commerce so I think using social media is a way for small businesses to be seen on the internet. And I think that it was important for us to make a business TikTok once that became a thing, and to just continue to make good content, stuff that people wanted to watch.

And we do have good success on Facebook and Instagram. They make it super easy now that you can just share your content across all your platforms, so it's not like it's a ton of extra work, and TikTok is becoming extremely popular and has been. So jumping on that bandwagon was important for us too.

How do you determine what to feature in your videos?

People like to watch videos of how stuff works, especially processes that are something that is related to them. We all wear clothing, and we all have clothing that has graphics on it. And, so, to see a T-shirt being printed locally — or not locally — always draws attention.

And then furthermore, the equipment needed to do those types of jobs, whether it's more automated tends to raise people's interest as well, they just like automated equipment working.

(With packaging, as shown in Sinz’s viral TikTok post, the machine can fold 350 garments in an hour. Without packaging, the machine can individually fold 1,000 garments in two hours).

What was the reaction to the success of your TikTok?

I honestly couldn't believe it.

I feel like I was a broken record to the employees at the shop, and also my girlfriend as well. It seemed like I would every few hours, I'd tell somebody, “Hey, what did I tell you that that video was at,” and they'd say, “Oh, 400,000.” I'd say, “well now it's at 600,000.”

I felt like a broken record, I was like, if I'm being annoying, just tell me, but this is exciting and I have no idea how this is happening.

What’s your response to comments that aren’t as kind?

It's actually really funny because there were so many comments, and a lot of the other videos have seen a major spike in views as well just because once people are on your page they scroll through and they start commenting.

There's definitely a lot of mean comments, and I feel like this is what celebrities and just famous people in general have to deal with because I would scroll through, and I would respond to some people and others I was like, it's not worth my time. I don't really care.

But it was kind of funny. I didn't realize that people were so mean. There was a lot of good comments too.

What’s next for your screen printing TikTok?

You definitely have to ride the wave a little bit when you get some notoriety and popularity. So my goal over the next couple of days is to continue to post more and more and hopefully it's good content.

But I would say to just keep posting new equipment that we get. Every single week it seems like we're getting a new piece of equipment, and it's all automated and it's just cool stuff. And that's the type of stuff I personally feel that people like a lot.

(For example, Sinz unboxed a Saati screen imaging and exposure unit with laser to screen technology on TikTok. The famous machine on his viral TikTok is a product named Speedy-T produced by Italian manufacturer Chiossi e Cavazzuti.)

So, I think what's next is just to keep on posting good content, good videos and we'll see what happens. I mean we had 11,000 followers spike in 24 hours, so we'll see.