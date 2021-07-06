What to wear now that summer is here and we can go everywhere?

There are parties, vacations, weddings and, yes — work — ahead, and we’re ready to replace the sweats and leggings for something pretty and fun.

Lancaster County women’s boutique owners say this summer’s style is easy and breezy — a natural transition from the comfort-minded clothes of 2020 — and colorful, making a celebration of our return to going out.

Here are a few standout trends from this year’s summer fashions, according to local retailers.

Day dresses

Both Mary Shay of Lititz boutique Tiger’s Eye and Sara Tuscher of Pappagallo, in Lancaster city, are betting that a wonderful dress will be our first choice. Shay points to a Luna Luz dress that she feels typifies everything we want in a day dress for the summer of 2021. It’s easygoing, falling away from the body, meaning it won’t cling on sweltering days.

“For summer 2021, a good, simple-to-wear day dress is the polished answer to getting dressed,” Shay says. “Especially after months of growing accustomed to uber-casual outfits. Dresses with looser silhouettes reign supreme. Some are empire-waisted, others have no waist at all. Plus garments cut in fabrics like cotton and linen make those hot summer days more bearable. Whether you’re headed to an outdoor brunch, a friend’s backyard hangout, or even just to the office, look to casual dresses to get you through.”

Tuscher agrees that the easygoing day dress is the supreme summer closet investment.

“If I could buy only one piece for this summer,” she says, “it would be one of those easy dresses that just slide over your head in the morning and can go on to meet friends for dinner and drinks after work, just adding some jewelry and perhaps a heeled sandal. It’s the chameleon in your closet, easy to dress up or down.”

Color counts

Tuscher says that color is an important ingredient for summer, 2021.

“We’re ready for color, structure and a dash of fancy,” she explains. “Our customers want something fresh and flattering to celebrate the return to normalcy. They are buying pieces they haven’t purchased since before the pandemic: heeled shoes, white denim, wedding guest outfits, swimsuit cover-ups, casual dresses and lots of fun jewelry.”

Nicole Taylor, of her namesake boutique on Queen Street in Lancaster city, agrees.

“Color is such a huge fashion element this year,” she notes.

Her boutique’s summer supply proves her point. It is brimming with vibrant graphics in prime colors, the corals and turquoises of Southwestern boho styles, the sunniest yellows, florals and stripes in pretty pastels, and, of course, lots of tempting summer whites.

Comfort is key

The fabrics of summer 2021 are cotton, poplin, hemp, linen and flax for heatproof style, notes Taylor.

“We’re very much about comfort this summer,” she explains. “It’s as if we haven’t quite gotten over spending all those months wearing such casual, comfortable clothes. Yes, we want pretty and stylish things to wear now, but we also want comfort. We’re seeing it in A-line silhouettes, swirly pleats, wide-legged pants. Why, those floating fabrics even make dresses and tops with sleeves feel refreshing.”

She laughs when mentioning how convenient it is that this summer’s clothes are so easy and. casual.

“It’s as if the designers anticipated that we’d all put on some extra pounds during the pandemic,” Taylor says. “I know I have. I appreciate those easy clothes as much as my customers do. My personal favorite this summer is a wide-legged jumpsuit. Comfortable and stylish. What could be better?”

Patterns prevail

Tuscher and Taylor are enthusiastic about the plethora of patterns that’s poised to brighten this summer. Some of them, such as tie-dyes and bright-bloomed florals, take us back in time to the ’70s and ’90s, and, of course, stripes have always been summer staples. However, the newest stripes are bolder and brighter, with lines of all colors of the rainbow, sometimes reminiscent of the fruit gums of our childhood. They pack quite a punch, so they are best worn with something quiet. It it’s a striped tunic, for example, wear it with denim jeans or black trousers.

Also trending are expressive check patterns and watercolor prints. The checks are TikTok-worthy replacements for yesteryear’s cute ginghams and show up in every type of clothing, from pants and skirts to tops and jackets. The watercolor prints are the artistic cousins of tie-dyes, with softer fields of color and splotchy, soft edges. They add romance to dresses and maxi skirts.

Then there are fruit prints, delicious renderings of anything from watermelons to limes depicted on kimono wraps, blouses and frocks. And paint splash patterns that result in wearable art. And with all of that color and pattern, consider making your summer shoes white sneakers to keep things simple with your footwear.

Workwear

But what about the workplace? What do we wear there? Probably not paint splotches or dizzying op-art checks, but Sara Tuscher and Nicole Taylor both doubt that we’ll go back to suits any time soon.

They think that there, too, a modicum of comfort will carry the day.

“For the ladies, I am seeing a nice structured top and pants or a skirt,” Tuscher says. “Or that easy-on dress.”