Bird-in-Hand's skies will be a little more colorful this week.

That's thanks to the annual Lancaster Balloon Festival and Country Fair, which kicks off today and continues through Sunday.

The festival will feature many activities, both for those who want to experience flying in a tethered hot air balloon and those who are interested in a family-friendly day of activities.

Here's what you need to know before you go.

The basics

The Lancaster Balloon Festival and Country Fair operates in full swing today through Saturday, with Sunday reserved specially for balloon rides. The festival will take place at balloon business Lancaster Balloon Rides, at 2727 Old Philadelphia Pike in Bird-in-Hand.

Festival gates open at 3 p.m. today and Friday, and at noon Saturday. Admission costs $10 for adults (13 years old or older) and $5 for kids (12 years old or younger) Thursday, $20 for adults and $10 for kids Friday and $35 for adults and $17 for kids Saturday. Parking is free. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Each day features plenty of family-friendly activities, with concerts each day from different musicians, like country-rock band Fast Lane, blues/jazz band Mystic Alpacas, country-rock band Bobby Law & the Late Show and many more.

For the kids, there will be plenty of magic shows, princess parties, obstacle courses, a corn maze, tractor hayrides, bounce houses and a rock wall, among other activities.

Balloon rides

The Lancaster Balloon Festival will feature seven time slots where people can launch off in hot air balloons: 7 a.m. Friday through Sunday and 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Hot air balloon rides are only available for adults and range in price from $325-$400 per person, plus additional fees and taxes.

Those who buy tickets for balloon rides should arrive an hour before their launch time. Call the weather hotline at 1-800-723-5884 on flight day to make sure the weather conditions are right for the flight; the hotline opens at 4:30 a.m. for sunrise flights. Call the hotline two hours in advance for sunset flights.

Each flight lasts about 30-60 minutes, though the entire process takes about 2-3 hours.

Those interested in just watching the takeoffs can arrive to the festival at launch time.

For more information, visit lancasterballoonfest.com.

Fun Facts Here are some hot air balloon fun facts to know before checking out the Lancaster Balloon Festival this week. - Hot air balloons derive from Chinese sky lanterns, which use fire to lower the density inside a paper balloon and cause them to be lighter than the surrounding air. - The first hot air balloon launch in the United States kicked off outside the Walnut Street Jail in Philadelphia in 1793. - Hot air balloons typically use special nylon or polyester fabric for the balloon, and wicker or rattan for the baskets. - Hot air balloons can not be steered; their flights depend on wind direction and speed. Hot air balloon operators can control how high or low the balloon is by controlling the amount of heat inside the balloon. Sources: seattleballooning.com, archives.gov.