Lancaster ballet dancer Skyler Maxey-Wert, who recently showed the world he could sing, too, was eliminated during Hollywood Week on "American Idol," according to a social media post.

But, Maxey-Wert's elimination, which was not aired on television, won't be the last time you hear him sing.

Maxey-Wert recently posted on Facebook about his journey on the show.

"I walked into this experience openly and whole heartedly, and I feel that I have received everything that I was looking for and more," Maxey-Wert says in his Facebook post. "Being part of American Idol gave me a new found confidence in myself as a singer and an artist, which is an invaluable gift and for that I am eternally grateful!"

"American Idol" premiered its "Hollywood Week: Duets" episode Sunday night.

Maxey-Wert confirmed to LNP|LancasterOnline that his elimination was not, and won't be, televised.

Maxey-Wert originally auditioned for "American Idol" after Incubus singer Brandon Boyd suggested the idea.

Boyd's girlfriend, Sarah Hay, was a dancer with Maxey-Wert at the Semperoper Ballett in Dresden, Germany. Since they've been connected, Boyd has become somewhat of a mentor to Maxey-Wert, he said in a previous interview with LNP|LancasterOnline.

His audition received a standing ovation from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

There will be another episode of "American Idol" tonight, Monday, April 4, at 8 p.m. on ABC. It will also stream on Hulu.