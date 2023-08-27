As a child growing up with obsessive-compulsive disorder, Jessica Whipple didn’t see many children’s books about mental health and neurodivergence that weren’t manuals or work books.

As an adult, she decided to change that.

Whipple will release her second children’s book, “I Think I Think a Lot,” on Aug. 29. The book follows a young girl who becomes aware of how different she is from her peers. Using a neurodivergent protagonist, Whipple encourages readers to find the good in what makes them different — in a narrative style she hopes young bookworms connect with.

“I wanted to approach [from] the angle of a book that you could find at a bookstore or at the library,” Whipple says. She hopes the book and its message is “more easily accessible for kids.”

Big messages, kid-friendly delivery

After graduating from Allegheny County’s Robert Morris University in 2006 with a degree in communications, Whipple initially explored careers in copywriting and advertising.

Whipple lived in Pittsburgh before moving to Lancaster in 2020. While she has been involved in writing and publications since high school, she never pictured herself in a career where she would be the creator and felt unsure about sharing her own ideas with the world.

It wasn’t until five years ago that she considered writing a book of her own.

“It just started with an idea — I wondered, what does it take to write a book?” Whipple says. “Can I do it?”

As she learned how to navigate the wide world of publishing, Whipple began working on what would become her debut children’s book, “Enough Is…,” which came out in April. In 2021, she established a publishing deal with Free Spirit Publishing and joined the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators. Now, writing, book promotion and consulting other writers is her day job.

“Enough Is…” is a story about kids navigating unfamiliar spaces. The book’s central idea is finding contentment with what you have in the present moment rather than looking toward the future and attaining new things. While the process can be uncomfortable, Whipple says, she hopes kids learn to embrace the feeling in pursuit of gratitude.

After the release of “Enough Is…,” Whipple jumped into working on her second book with a similar goal: to talk to kids about a challenging topic through a book.

This time, the character’s personality was intended to reflect a child with obsessive compulsive disorder. (Whipple drew inspiration from her own diagnosis and childhood.)

“Some of the things that (the character) thinks about are things that I have thought about and still do think about,” Whipple says.

The International OCD Foundation estimates that roughly 1 in 200 kids are currently diagnosed with OCD, an anxiety disorder that causes a person to repeatedly engage in specific thoughts and actions, even if doing so is unpleasant or undesired.

Though Whipple never explicitly discloses the girl’s diagnosis, readers can infer it because of the character’s self-awareness. Throughout the story, the girl picks up on nuances of her behavior and thoughts that seem different from her friends.

The first time this happens is in art class. She sees how her friend can delve into an art project without any planning or fear of messing up, while she can’t help but make her art slowly and meticulously.

Whipple hopes details like that helps kids in similar situations see themselves in the story and that it motivates kids to be compassionate toward others who are different.

‘Find something good’

The National Cancer Institute estimates that 15% to 20% of people around the world are neurodivergent — an umbrella term for individuals whose brains operate differently than what is considered “normal” and causes them to perceive the world differently, such as with autism, Tourette syndrome or dyslexia.

Mental health and neurodivergence are not often the focus of children’s literature. When they are, Whipple says, it is important that they are discussed in an open and honest way — which means focusing on not only the bad but also the good.

“It comes from an appointment I had with a therapist growing up,” Whipple says, describing why authentic representation is important to her. “(My therapist asked,) ‘Can you try to find something good?’ ”

Some days, that answer came easily — other days, not so much. But working to self-evaluate over the years and taking time to be aware of her mental state helped her to find the beauty in her situation.

Whipple has employed this idea many times throughout her life — including in her career.

When it comes to learning and planning, Whipple says she isn’t a linear thinker; her thoughts can be all over the place at times. But her experience hasn’t been only bad.

“It can be hard to train my brain to focus,” Whipple said. “But the good side of that is that you get a lot of ideas.”

Her OCD has also made her efficient at repeating actions over and over, something that has been useful in finding publishers and working through the editing process.

Thanks to her nonlinear thinking, Whipple has plans for new projects in the works and looks forward to dabbling more in children’s literature and adult poetry. Until then, “I Think I Think a Lot” reminds readers — young and old — that differences are not only important to accept but to embrace.