As champagne glasses clinked and excited New Year’s Eve partygoers celebrated the first minutes of 2022, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel “The Great Gatsby” officially entered the public domain. This meant that the classic Jazz Age novel, first published in 1925, was fair game for anyone to use and build upon without violating the copyright.

That’s when Libby Sternberg, an East Hempfield-based author of a dozen books, thought she might use “The Great Gatsby” as a springboard for a story like she’d previously done with “Sloan Hall” – her 2010 old Hollywood retelling of Charlotte Bronte’s “Jane Eyre.”

“I immediately thought, I want to know what Daisy is thinking,” says Sternberg, 69, who lived in Maryland and Vermont before relocating to Lancaster in 2006. “She’s such an unrealized character in the book, which is odd when you think about it, because the whole book is about Gatsby stalking her.”

Sternberg, an author and editor for Harlequin, HarperCollins’ romance imprint, says she recalls feeling that Daisy Buchanan was an intelligent character full of sparkling remarks, but readers didn’t really know much about her.

And, she says, even thinking back about her initial experiences with “The Great Gatsby,” she says she’d be hard-pressed to remember much of the plot.

“I think I first read it when I was a teenager or a young adult, and what I remember about it was not so much the plot, but the emotional impact of it and how Fitzgerald was so good at describing this great yearning that Gatsby had,” Sternberg says. “I remembered that more than the plot and I think that’s true of a lot of people who encounter ‘The Great Gatsby.’ ”

After “The Great Gatsby,” Sternberg says she went on to read nearly everything Fitzgerald published. To prepare for writing her version of “Gatsby” from Daisy’s perspective, Sternberg read “Trimalchio,” an early version of what eventually became Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby.” Sternberg wanted to accurately reflect the classic short novel, but she wasn’t interested in merely changing perspectives and copying Fitzgerald’s style. The style is all her own, and in fact, she’s changed a few key parts of the book including reworking the ending.

“The challenge for me was making the story my own while following Fitzgerald’s template,” Sternberg says. “One of the challenges for me was, when I did diverge from what he had written, I felt a little guilty about it, like maybe I should stick to the original. But there were moments where I really wanted to take it in a little different direction.”

Sternberg says she also had to be careful not to pad the word count. Fitzgerald’s book is relatively short, clocking in at 47,094 words. In the end, she just decided to tell the story she felt her characters wanted on the page.

“I think when you get into writing something like this, you’re being propelled by the characters and who they are in your mind and how they would react to different circumstances,” Sternberg says. “So they drive you.”

In “Daisy,” Sternberg switches perspectives and gives her titular character, so often the subject of the male gaze, a little more agency.

“The focus is different in ‘Daisy’ because it focuses on a woman trying to chart her own course,” Sternberg says. “I loved discovering who Daisy was and revealing to readers the inner struggles that she would go through to become her own woman. I think her struggles are universal and felt by women still today.”

In some ways, Sternberg’s decision to allow Daisy to finally chart her own course mirrors her journey as a writer. Sternberg says she overcame her initial hesitancy to write her own novels when her sister urged her to start writing. She began first with romances before branching out to other styles.

Sternberg has also worked in marketing and communications.

“It took me until I was in my 40s to give myself permission to write,” says Sternberg. ”I guess I thought of being a novelist as something elites did and that you had to go to an Ivy League school or you had to attend prestigious writing workshops or know people in the literary world and though I always wanted to write, I had this sort of I-am-not-worthy-syndrome … after I got over that feeling of inadequacy, I thought I can write anything I want to write. I don’t have to ask permission to write something.”

BOOK DETAILS “Daisy: A Novel.” By Libby Sternberg. 232 pages. Published by Bancroft Press. Hardcover available on Amazon for $26.95, ebook for $9.49.