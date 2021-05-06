This weekend marks the spring edition of Lancaster ArtWalk, a self-guided tour of galleries in Lancaster city. Some galleries will offer live demonstrations and meet-the-artist events, while others will extend their hours to make sure art lovers have a chance to check out the displays.

For some, this year’s spring edition of ArtWalk is particularly special, as galleries were closed this time last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are what a few galleries have planned this weekend. Admittedly, this listing only scratches the surface. For a full schedule of ArtWalk events, visit lanc.news/SpringArtWalk.

Mulberry Art Studios

Mulberry Art Studios will host its third annual We Love Our Pets exhibition, opening Friday.

This year’s exhibit is an abbreviated version, featuring three artists who have participated in both previous “We Love Our Pets” exhibits: Scott Higgins, Jill Brinser and Marion Weachter.

“We Love Our Pets” is a show that celebrates animal companions, in honor of Milo, a rescue dog close to the heart of Mulberry Art Studios’ owner April Koppenhaver. Koppenhaver’s late husband, Charlie, especially enjoyed Milo’s company.

Milo died in November 2018, and less than two months later, Charlie died. “We Love Our Pets” honors their memory annually by supporting nonprofit pet adoption organization the Sebastian Foundation.

For more information, visit mulberryartstudios.com.

Red Raven Art Company

As profiled on the April 29 Entertainment Lancaster page, Red Raven Art Company will unveil “Lancaster 24/7,” the culmination of two artists spending 24 hours in Lancaster city in 2019.

Clay and tile artist Rhoda Kahler and photographer Darcie Goldberg will give live demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Click here for more information.

The namesake gallery of one of Lancaster’s most celebrated modern artists will welcome a new exhibit beginning Friday, “Symphony of Spring 2021.”

True to its title, the exhibit, featuring new works by Stoltzfus, will celebrate the life and beauty of the season. It will be on display until June 30.

Hours are as follows: First Friday, until 9 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Suaday

For more information, visit freimanstoltzfus.com.

The Ware Center

The Arts at Millersville University at the Ware Center will present work created by up-and-comers of the Lancaster art scene.

By that, we mean School District of Lancaster students. Though the Ware Center building is not currently open to the public, select student artwork will be visible through the windows in the Lyet Lobby of the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St.

The Ware Center has partnered with the School District of Lancaster to display student work during ArtWalk for several years. Last year’s exhibit was virtual due to the pandemic, so this year’s display marks a return to physical viewing.

For more information, visit artsmu.com.