As the leaves begin to change colors, so do the art galleries in downtown Lancaster. Fall ArtWalk takes place Oct. 15 and 16. ArtWalk offers a chance to explore the city’s vibrant art scene with a self-guided tour of participating art galleries offering opportunities to meet local artists and view demonstrations, special exhibitions and more.

Here are five events to check out during ArtWalk. Official ArtWalk hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. View the full list at lancastercityartgalleries.com.

CURIO. GALLERY & CREATIVE SUPPLY

106 W. Chestnut St.

James Brooks and Jason Herr employ a century-old collaborative drawing technique / game developed by the Surrealists in Paris known as The Exquisite Corpse. The method involves separating the drawing surface into thirds and drawing on one of the thirds while the other two remain covered and then passing it to your partner to do the same and so on. The result is a collection of dynamic, grotesque and absurd characters. And Brooks’ and Herr’s results are, well, exquisite and a perfect vibe for spooky season.

More information: curiolancaster.square.site.

THE DEMUTH MUSEUM

120 E. King St.

Rob Evans curates a collection of more than 60 works spanning 400 years featuring the Susquehanna River. The exhibit traces the history of the river and the history of American art, artmaking and art distribution.

Read more here:

More information: 717-299-9940, demuth.org.

FREIMAN STOLTZFUS GALLERY

142 N. Prince St.

Freiman Stoltzfus explores the harmony between visual art, music and natural beauty with "Wonder, Love, and Praise: Composers in Nature.”

"I am fascinated by the rich relationship the great composers had with nature,” Stoltzfus said in a news release about the exhibit from the gallery. “I am exploring the works of quite a few musicians, from the Baroque exuberance of Vivaldi, Handel, and Bach to the Romantic music of Chopin, Wagner, Beethoven, Brahms, and Mahler, as well as the medieval mystic Hildegard von Bingen and more. I believe this work bears particular resonance now as I seek to create harmonic beauty in an increasingly chaotic, fractured world."

More information: 717-435-9591, freimanstoltzfus.com.

KAREN ANDERER FINE ART

146 N. Prince St.

The highly technical and surreal work of the late Robert A. Nelson, an accomplished artist and former Millersville University professor, is on display during ArtWalk. "Finale: Not Final" - a celebration of the artist's life - features Nelson's last completed never-before-seen works.

More information: 717-393-8807, karenandererfineart.com.

RED RAVEN ART COMPANY

138 N. Prince St.

Red Raven Art Company partnered with the Lancaster Conservancy for the gallery’s October exhibit which features work inspired by the nature preserves around Lancaster County. A portion of all sales from this show will benefit the Lancaster Conservancy. On display are works by Jenny Germann, Steve Wilson and Robert Andriulli. Germann and Wilson will be doing painting demos from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days during ArtWalk. Sherri Trial’s display her “Alphabet Series” and will be doing a painting demonstration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 15.

More information: 717-299-4400, redravenartcompany.com.