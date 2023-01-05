The State Museum of Pennsylvania announced today two winners of the Art of the State 2022 Purchase Awards.

Malcolm Corley, of Lancaster, was one of the two winning artists to have their work added to the State Museum’s permanent collection.

The 55th annual exhibit featured pieces from 92 artists in 31 counties in Pennsylvania – including 11 from Lancaster County – and addressed a wide-range of themes including multicultural representation, political divide, diversity, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corley won for his colored pencil piece “Bruke” – a portrait of one of Corley’s AP Art classmates at Hempfield High School in 2019.

Corley's work has been featured in the state show for two consecutive years. He's received other honors for his work, too, including having a piece featured at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., in 2021.

“He did a number of pictures of friends and classmates” for that class, the artist's mother, Maria Corley, said in a 2022 story about the Art of the State exhibit.

The younger Corley is on the autism spectrum and experiences challenges with verbal expression.

“’Bruke’ will help to build the relevance of the museum’s fine art collection by adding needed representation of artists with neurodevelopmental differences,” said Howard Pollman in a press statement about the awards.

Last year, two Lancaster County artists won Purchase Awards. A craft piece, "Particulate Protection: A Reliquary for the N95 Mask," by Becky McDonah of Millersville, and “I AM Somebody,” a photograph by Shelby Wormley of Lancaster are now part of the State Museum’s permanent collection.

Corley’s piece will be added to the museum’s permanent collection, but the entire Art of the State exhibit runs through Jan. 15 at the State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg.

IF YOU GO What: Art of the State exhibit, a juried show of the work of Pennsylvania artists. Where: First floor of the State Museum of Pennsylvania, 300 North St., Harrisburg. When: Through Jan. 15. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Museum admission is $7 for adults; $6 for seniors 65+; $5 for children 1-11; and free for active-duty military personnel and their families, retired military personnel and State Museum members. For information, visit statemuseumpa.org/artofthestate. For a gallery of images of artwork in the exhibit, visit lanc.news/GalleryArtofState22.