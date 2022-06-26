To impress some Kellogg bigwigs, Chris Kurtz needed a piece of art that was more than good.

He needed something g-r-r-reat.

Kurtz, CEO of Rock Lititz-based marketing company Mediatwist, hosted a getaway weekend on the first weekend in June for the leadership team at the Kellogg Co. The event, dubbed by Kurtz as “The Rock Stars of Cereal,” took advantage of Rock Lititz’s singular status as a venue where mass entertainment is built from the ground up.

“When you produce a show, you have to think about a million different optics — what they’re going to feel when they come in there, the velvet stanchions, the velvet ropes, all that stuff,” Kurtz says from behind a conference table in Pod 2 at Rock Lititz.

The gig came by way of friend Shayne Beecher, whom Forbes Magazine called the number one wealth adviser in the state of Pennsylvania. Beecher, who has connections with a member of the Kellogg C-suite, suggested that they reach out to Kurtz to make Rock Lititz a destination for the annual company getaway.

While we can’t be sure of what was discussed during their Rock Lititz visit, Kellogg’s was in the news in a big way this week. The 116-year-old maker of household staple cereals announced Tuesday that it will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods.

“(Kellogg) gave us a very minimal budget to work with, and we probably spent double that budget, just because it’s Shayne, and they were blown out of the water,” Kurtz says.

Though Kurtz had mapped out most of the accouterments for the weekend, there was still something missing.

While eating dinner with his wife and Mediatwist co-founder, Aimee, in mid-May at Double C in Lancaster city, Kurtz looked up at a piece of art hanging on the wall and instantly became enamored with it.

Enter the final piece of this sugary, crunchy puzzle — Columbia artist Eric Tonzola.

“Imagine eating the best tortillas ever, and then you look over at some amazing art,” Kurtz explains, animated. “I actually got up from the table to see the name in the bottom right. I get on Instagram right away and the waitress is trying to get my order while I’m looking at Eric’s page. By the time I had finished the tortillas, I had made the connection with Eric.”

If you haven’t yet heard of Tonzola, you’ve probably seen him or his work out in and around Lancaster, much like Kurtz did. He is a veteran of Music for Everyone’s street piano program, and also worked with the nonprofit to create a large mural right outside of Spring House Brewing Company. For the month of June, Tonzola’s work is on display at York’s Parliament Arts Organization, a solo show titled “Chromostereopsis.” Though Tonzola’s work varies from piece to piece, it can be generally described as otherworldly and psychedelic.

Perfect, in Kurtz’ mind, for a corporate cereal crossover.

Roughly a week after first making acquaintances, Kurtz contacted Tonzola.

“He sent me a text that said, ‘I know this is last minute ... ’ — and as an artist and a craft designer, everything is sort of last minute, so I’m used to that — ‘But I want you to paint this guitar, and it’s going to be seen by Kellogg, so I want you to do, like, a psychedelic Tony the Tiger,’” Tonzola says over the phone.

It wasn’t the first guitar Tonzola had designed — that honor goes to Ian Rawhauser of The Sharks — but it wasn’t even the first time he had created his own versions of classic mascots. Around 2015, Tonzola created a series that included cameos from such Saturday morning commercial stars as The Kool-Aid Man and, fittingly, Cornelius the Kellogg Corn Flake Rooster.

“If he had just asked me to paint Tony the Tiger, I would have been like, ‘Eh, I don’t know,’” Tonzola says. “But he said, ‘Make it psychedelic and weird and trippy, like rock ’n’ roll!’ I said, ‘Oh, I can do that.’”

In the span of a few hours over two days, Tonzola designed and created the guitar, complete with the visage of a psyched-out Tony, eyes bulging and repeating out as if someone has spiked his cereal. Even the Tony’s trademark “thumbs up” is represented, albeit twisting and winding away from his seemingly melting body.

The guitar was auctioned off to a member of the Kellogg team for $600, the funds of which will go to a yet-to-be-decided local food bank, along with the dozens of boxes of cereal that Kellogg brought as gifts for the Kurtzes.

“I like to challenge myself and branch out from my own personal style,” Tonzola says. “So, I’m doing something totally different. A lot of times, I’ll be sitting down with pen and ink, sometimes I’m at the computer, sometimes I paint a wall, sometimes I paint a canvas. It’s nice to cycle through.”

Though the partnership is in its infancy, Kurtz hopes to bring Tonzola back to Rock Lititz to paint a mural, though details are still being discussed. Tonzola, meanwhile, is ready for whatever the future holds. He is currently painting a mural in the Columbia Market House.

“I hope to keep working with him,” Tonzola says of Kurtz. “He’s told me a few times that he’s going to be my ‘marketing daddy,’ basically and help promote me. Whatever he wants to do, I’m all for it. It’s nice to have somebody who has faith in you, you know?”