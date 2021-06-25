Jalen Mack, 11, will attempt to break three different Guinness World Records on Friday night at Lancaster County Christian School.

The rising LCCS sixth grader will attempt to break three different records for plastic water bottle flipping: most consecutive blindfolded bottle flips (current record: 65), most blindfolded bottle flips in one minute (current record: 37) and the most non-blindfolded bottle flips in one minute, which do not have to be consecutive (current record: 47).

The water bottles needed to make a full 360-degree rotation before landing on their bottom. Jen Mack, Jalen's mom, says there are no official rules about how much water must be in the bottles. Jalen keeps bottles about one-third full for his flips.

Jalen’s interest in trick shots began about two or three years ago. Inspired by YouTube channels like Dude Perfect and That’s Amazing, Jalen created his own channel, Amazing Trickshoters (spelled with one t.)

“He’s my sports guy — he's always been very athletic,” says Jen Mack, a financial advisor at Citadel. “When he puts his mind to it, he can do it.”

Athletic talent seems to run in the family. His father, Jon Mack, is head basketball coach at Lancaster Bible College. (And Jalen is named after professional player Jalen Rose.)

Jalen’s favorite YouTubers often attempt to break Guinness World Records in their videos, so he began training in October 2020 to do the same.

He has already beaten all three records at home, but for the record to become certified, he needs to film it with two independent witnesses (Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino and a police officer will be in attendance to fill this role), and two time keepers.

Once that information, along with video evidence, is submitted to Guinness, there is a 12-week waiting period before the record can be certified.

Jalen has a younger brother, Justis, 5. When Jalen’s not attempting to break world records, he enjoys playing basketball and soccer at LCCS, and designing T-shirts.

Check back with LancasterOnline for a video of Jalen's attempt, and for an update on how he did.

To see more of Jalen's tricks, check out his YouTube channel at lanc.news/AmazingTrickshoters.