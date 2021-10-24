Romance was in the air at the Cat’s Meow in Manheim late September.

It wasn’t a couple’s first date, or even a longtime partnership celebrating an anniversary.

It was the work of romance writers.

The restaurant served as a meeting spot for Lancaster’s Lady Jane’s Salon, where romance authors read from their work, discuss the publishing industry and share their challenges and achievements over lunch. Romance readers in attendance got to meet the friendly faces behind the bylines.

As people filtered into the meeting, historical romance writer and salon co-host Holly Bush laid the ground rules.

“First, we have to gossip — that’s a rule,” she joked.

Later, she said she had “missed her tribe” during the pandemic. The boisterous group certainly appeared joyful to be meeting in person again as they laughed, commiserated and showed support for each others’ creative endeavors.

Lady Jane’s Salon started in New York City in 2009 by authors Hope Tarr, Maya Rodale and Leanna Renee Hieber, along with book blogger Ron Hogan. It provides a monthly reading series devoted to romance fiction. There are now six satellite salons nationwide, including Lancaster, which meets quarterly. Romance fans can find out about upcoming events at facebook.com/ljslanc.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE Add more romance to your life at the year-end Lady Jane’s Salon slated for 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Cat’s Meow in Manheim. Participants are asked to bring a gently used book and/or a $5 donation which will be dropped off at the YWCA women’s shelter. For this holiday season salon, travel-sized toiletries for women and children are also requested, as they will be added to the women’s shelter donation. Everyone is welcome at Lady Jane’s Salons.

“While we do have a lot of local authors, we also have authors from New York, New Jersey, Ohio and Maryland too,” said cozy mystery and para-naughty author and co-host Misty Simon. “We like to keep the lineup as fresh as possible.”

At the Cat’s Meow, four local romance authors read from their books. Jennifer Bonds of Carlisle read from her latest, “A Royal Disaster,” a cute, sexy, sizzling tale of a sassy, accident-prone artist and a dashing, women-can’t-resist-me prince. “Jennifer uses turns of phrase that nail you into the scene,” Simon said.

Carrie Jacobs of Mifflintown, Juniata County, read from her latest in the Hickory Hollow series, “Luck of the Draw.” She creates worlds with “sweet, small town romances that will tug at your heartstrings but won’t make you blush,” according to her website. Her use of humor in the midst of conflict is refreshing, and the sexual tension isn’t far behind. Jacobs also said that marketing is the hard part of being a writer.

Geri Krotow, specializing in romantic suspense, read from “Stalked in Silver Valley,” part of her Silver Valley P.D. series. Organized crime, human trafficking, Russian gangsters and steamy romance made the excerpt she read cry out for the rest of the book. She said that she gets much of her inspiration from her surroundings in Mechanicsburg; her military expertise stems from her former career in the Navy.

Historical romance writer Holly Bush read from her new tale “The Bareknuckle Groom,” which takes place in Philadelphia in 1869. (Go ahead and judge this book by its cover.) It is part of her Thompsons of Locust Street series. Thoroughly researched and keenly imagined, the book fleshes out the “pale statuesque” high society beauty Lucinda Vermeal and the tough, rugged Scottish immigrant James Thompson.

The audience was rapt throughout the readings, with “oooohs” and giggles, followed by appreciative applause at the end. Authors can get instant feedback on their prose, readers get a tantalizing taste of a writer’s storytelling style.

Bush writes historical romance set in the U.S.in the late 1800’s and in Victorian England.

Most historical romance is about dukes, not the common people, she added.

“They weren’t good looking and didn’t have many teeth,” she says.

Her characters are more down to earth, downright sexy and have their incisors.

To keep the historical component accurate, Bush does extensive research to make sure scenes and actions are authentic. For instance, she called the Port of Philadelphia to find out details about boat docking and disembarking in the 1860s. To her amazement, they have a historian on staff — with assistants — and he spoke with her at length about the details she needed to make the description accurate and come alive.

The writers agreed that series books are popular; most books in a series can also be read as a stand-alone story.

“Cozy mystery is a hot genre right now,” Bush added. In the subgenre, crime and sex take place off stage, making it a gentler way to enjoy the intrigue.

Naturally, a writer’s voice plays a big part in developing an audience.

“Voice doesn’t change, but hopefully my skill at delivering the story gets better,” Krotow said.

How romantic

Romance is a subgenre of fiction that must contain two people in a love story and an emotionally satisfying ending — in other words, “happily ever after.” In the U.S., romance is a billion-dollar industry and includes historical, erotica, contemporary (within the last 50 years), romantic suspense and Harlequin. It is second only to suspense thrillers in popularity.

Like jalapeño peppers, there are different heat levels within the romance genre, from the scorching prose of the Fifty Shades series, to a risqué “bodice ripper,” to “show don’t tell” stories, to clean and sweet stories. They all have their place and their ardent audience.

For a romance writer, changing heat levels in their books can be tricky.

For instance, Holly Bush shared that her book “Romancing Olive” from 2011, about a spinster librarian’s journey, is a beloved story but stepped into the high collar, “inspirational” category. Now, she says evangelical readers who read that first, give her one-star reviews when they read her “regular sexy writing” later.

Regardless of the storytelling prowess, some people still look down on romance writing as “trash” and insipid stories with little merit or value. Both readers and writers of this genre would hotly disagree with this assessment.

The writers spoke about the level of different crossover readings among romance fans, but other genre devotees don’t often add romance to their book diet.

“Romance readers read widely, which makes it interesting,” noted Krotow.

Ironically, romance writers don’t always get the love they deserve even within the industry, like being invited to participate on panels, book signings and other marketing events.

Romance readers may endure tacky jokes and disdain from others, and even the judgmental “You’re reading that?” queries.

And yet, they persist.

As Writer’s Digest noted in an article about reading and writing romance novels: Romance isn’t a joke. It’s an escape, it’s hope, it’s a community, a source of knowledge, a gathering of friends, an affirmation, it unites differences, offers representation, gives comfort, and provides a voice.

“Women like romance books because life is challenging enough,” said Bush. “I think romance writers bring joy. Sometimes we are looked down upon, but I don’t think bringing joy is a bad thing.”