There’s no reporter’s guide that explains how to write about the experience that is Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball tour.

Even if there were, it wouldn’t be able to capture the show in its purest form — a rock and pop concert, a multimedia-type experience that doubled as a museum exhibit and a show that begs you to tell your friends all about it.

Lady Gaga's concert on Sunday night, Aug. 28, at Hersheypark Stadium was her first performance in Hershey. The venue wasn't an original stop for the Chromatica Ball tour; it was added later, along with shows in Houston and Miami.

There was no opening act, though another area reporter I sat next to agreed with me that there might not be anyone apt to perform before such an enigmatic show. (There were rumors of pop-rock singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama appearing as an opener for some of the tour's performances. She was not in attendance).

The crowd didn't seem to mind — according to Lady Gaga's Instagram account, her performance at Hershey was the highest-grossing performance at Hersheypark Stadium since the Rolling Stones performed there in 2005.

Here are 5 takeaways from Lady Gaga's first Hershey performance.

Surprisingly, Lady Gaga didn't make any Lancaster references, though she did lovingly talk about Pennsylvania.

We were expecting her to mention that she once lived in Lancaster County — Lady Gaga and Neffsville-native actor Taylor Kinney dated from 2011 to 2015, and were once engaged. During that time, many people saw Gaga at places like a Lititz grocery store and the Log Cabin Restaurant in Leola.

During the concert, she mused between songs that she loves the East Coast and Pennsylvania.

"This state made a big difference in the world, you know that?" Gaga asked the crowd, though she didn't follow up with her reasoning. She started to perform the song "Always Remember Us This Way," which starts with the lyrics, "That Arizona sky burnin’ in your eyes.” But for the Hershey concert, she changed the lyrics to, "That Pennsylvania sky."

Gaga also made a Pennsylvania mention in "Bad Romance," the opening song for the show.

The concert was kind of like an art museum exhibit, mixed with a theater performance.

The set for the concert was made to look like a giant concrete building. Its concept is based on brutalism, which focuses more on the look of a building’s construction and less on the details and fine design that go into architecture.

The stage was large and imposing, but Gaga used nearly every part of it. It looked like something you’d see at the Museum of Modern Art, and that was before Hersheypark Stadium’s three large screens showed images and videos of both Gaga and abstractions that ranged from black and white florals to what could only be described as a brain during a CT scan.

Those elements combined made it feel like an interactive art exhibit, begging you to ask why it exists, or ponder the deeper meaning of it.

The concert was split into five parts, or “acts,” each having its own energy. The acts at the beginning were energetic and expressive, with hits like “Bad Romance” and “Poker Face.” The middle acts featured a few piano ballads, played by Gaga herself on a secondary, smaller stage in the middle of the audience.

The end of the concert ramped up again with songs like “Stupid Love” and “Rain on Me,” before ending with “Hold My Hand,” a recent Gaga song from the movie “Top Gun: Maverick.”

At the end, the dancers and musicians — including Lady Gaga — lined up at the end of the show to take a bow, much like you would see at a performance at The Fulton Theatre or the Ephrata Performing Arts Center.

Lady Gaga's frequent outfit and makeup changes helped determine the vibe of the concert.

Gaga went through several outfit changes throughout the concert, with a new costume for each act. And, even at that, most of the outfits she put on were able to be stripped down into a skin-tight bodysuit of sorts, which changes happening midway through each act.

One media review of a Gaga's performance said she was dressed up as a "very glamorous bug." (When Lady Gaga started to play the song "Shallow," from the film "A Star is Born," she was dressed very insect-like.)

Sometimes she came out wearing leather, other times she was in a coffin-like costume and other times she was in skin-tight latex.

The crowd's outfits at the Lady Gaga concert were both runway- and club-ready.

People of every gender, age, race and size dressed to the nines in anticipation for the concert. And, everywhere I looked, I saw people covered nearly head to toe in glitter.

Some notable outfits include a man wearing a crow-like costume, complete with a feathered mask, a woman in a latex pink shirt and latex blue skirt and a person with a headpiece that looked like it was inspired by the “Bad Romance” music video. There were lots of mesh and fishnet stockings.

There were lots of highs and lows, and Gaga mastered all of them.

From the high-energy performances, like "LoveGame" and "Telephone," to the stripped-down versions of "Shallow" and "Enigma," this concert covered every emotion possible.

During Gaga's performance of "Edge of Glory," she stopped often to talk about how much she loved her family and where she came from. Lady Gaga played the piano and sang through her tears, telling the crowd, "I don't know why I'm so emotional tonight."

She also performed a piano version of the song "Born This Way," dedicating the song to everyone in the LGBTQ+ community.

"People ask me all the time why I love the LGBTQ+ community so much, and why we love each other. And you know why? You know what I think it is? Because I've always watched you lead the world with love. What an inspiration," Gaga said.

In the ups and downs, the crowd at Hershey was there with Gaga, singing along and experiencing every bit of it with her. The crowd danced, celebrated, cried and screamed together, a stadium of people in unison.