If this past year has you tired of living in the pandemic present, you can soon return to a distant past filled with royalty, chivalry and raucous entertainment.

Lords, ladies, knights, dancers, musicians, comedians, pirates and mermaids are returning to the Shire this weekend as the 41st Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire opens for the season on the grounds of the Mount Hope Estate & Winery.

The Shire, a Tudor-style village that comes alive each year with entertainment from pub singing to jousting to a royal court — and many visitors choosing to arrive in costume — wasn’t as crowded last year as it usually is, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, says Candace Smith, director of sales and communications for Mount Hope and the Faire.

“We didn’t reach the (reduced visitor) capacity we were even permitted,” Smith adds. “Not as many people as usual were comfortable coming out, even though it’s outdoors. ... We were grateful just to be able to be open.”

Though the seasonal attraction is opening a couple of weeks later than usual, Smith says, some popular entertainments that had to be postponed last year are back at the Faire, which runs until the end of October.

“We have some different ways that we’re doing things this year,” Smith says. “We have a lot more cast shows. We still have what we call our independent acts (minstrels, pipers, drummers, dancers, comedians, philosophers, archers and more), but this year we have turned around and put more of a spotlight on our resident acting companies, the Bacchanalians and the Blackfryers” (the full-time and part-time professional and semi-professional troupes of actors employed by the Faire).

A cornucopia of food choices, and Mount Hope adult beverages from beer to cider to spirits, will help visitors keep their strength up throughout the Faire’s fall season.

Here are some things to see, enjoy and eat while you’re at the Faire, and a few other things to know about the 2021 season.



3 THINGS FOR VISITORS TO KNOW

• Visitors must buy date-specific tickets online in advance. No tickets will be sold at the gate. “We found that when we do that, we can stagger attendance so that we can best prepare our staff for the expected audience for that day,” Smith says. “It gives a better guest experience.”

• Dogs are always welcome, but those bringing their pooches must download a registration form ahead of time on the Faire website, fill it out, have it approved and obtain a dog ticket (these rules don’t apply to service dogs, who are always welcome without registration).

• The Faire isn’t requiring masks on visitors this year, “but if guests wish to wear them, that is 100 percent OK with us, too. We're leaving it to individual comfort level,” Smith says.

3 THINGS FOR FAIRE NEWBIES NOT TO MISS

• Knights will engage in jousting tournaments three times a day on the Bosworth Battlefield at the Shire, with archery demonstrations in between.

• Queen Elizabeth I, portrayed this year by longtime cast member Jules Schrader, will be joined by her royal court and the citizens of the Shire to greet visitors each Faire day at 11:30 a.m. at the Globe stage.

• A parade through the Shire precedes the Mid Day Revels, featuring music, dance and jesting, at 3 p.m. at the Globe.

3 THINGS CHANGING AT THE FAIRE THIS YEAR

• Replacing the traditional Human Chess Game will be a Tournament of Arms, featuring cast members engaged in combat with bravery and skill.

• The nightly 7 p.m. Finale at the Globe Theater, featuring entertainment by the cast, has been turned into a pub sing to encourage more audience participation.

• Both the Circus Siren Pod of mermaids and other water artists and the popular bawdy 16th-century comedian Arthur Greenleaf Holmes will be at the Faire for the entire season this year.

3 RETURNING THINGS THAT HAVE BEEN AWAY

• The popular daily 4:45 p.m. Pub Crawl, for an additional $20 ticket, returns after being canceled for 2020. Cast members lead visitors on a tasting tour of the Shire, featuring beer or cider samples, music, entertainment and a warm pretzel.

• The popular Albannach Scottish pipe and drum band will return in October. The group couldn’t travel outside Scotland last year because of the pandemic, but will perform Oct. 9 and 10 at the Faire.

• Cast members will be able to interact with visitors on the streets of the Shire more than they were able to during the 2020 season.

3 FOOD EXPERIENCES NOT TO MISS

• The popular Scotch eggs — a hard-boiled egg wrapped in sausage and deep fried — will be available right inside the front gate at the Argyle Cafe, and roasted turkey legs will be available at a stand called Just Legges.

• The indoor, sit-down restaurant the Anchor & Mermaid will be run as an English pub this year; the menu consists of steak and crab cakes.

• Twelve Pourhouses serving adult beverages are available throughout the Shire, including the new El Bravucon Cantina featuring tequila and Mexican beer.

IF YOU GO • What: The 41st annual Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire. • Where: The grounds of Mount Hope Estate & Winery, 2775 Lebanon Road, off Route 72 north of Manheim. • When: Opens Saturday, runs Saturdays and Sundays, plus Labor Day Monday, through Oct. 31. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the Faire runs through the end of the nightly finale — which begins at 7 p.m. — at the Globe stage. • Tickets: Online in advance only. Adults, $31; children 5-11, $16; children 4 and under free, no ticket required. Subscription for the whole season: adults, $125; children 5-11, $45; 4 and under free. • Other details: Themed weekends are held throughout the season, including ones dedicated to wizards and time travelers, military heroes, pirates, Celtic entertainment and Oktoberfest, and ending with three weekends of Halloween Days & Spooky Knights. • For information, tickets, a map and weekly schedules of activities, visit parenfaire.com.