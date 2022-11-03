The concert season in and near Lancaster County is slowing down as the winter season approaches, though there are still many great shows worth seeing.

Whether you like rock, throwbacks, country or something entirely different, there's something for everyone to check out this November.

Here are six bands and musicians to check out in or near Lancaster County, from local favorite glam rock band Kix to punk pioneers Black Flag.

Black Flag

Most popular for: "Rise Above," "Nervous Breakdown" and "Six Pack."

Why you should see them: Black Flag, which started in 1976, was pivotal in molding the southern California punk scene in its most formative time (and, would influence bands to come, like rock bands Rise Against, Bring Me the Horizon and My Chemical Romance). The band has gone through several personnel changes, but yet still keeps its punk ethos. Along with Black Flag will be other big names in the SoCal punk rock scene including T.S.O.L., The Dickies and Total Chaos, all of which formed in the '70s and '80s.

More information: Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. | XL Live, 801 S. 10th St., Harrisburg | Cost: $30 | 21+, or minors accompanied by someone 25+ | More info

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

Most popular for: "F--- Up," "Good as Gold" and "Keep the Home Fires Burnin'."

Why you should see them: Sarah Shook is a busy person. When Shook, who uses the pronoun they, isn't working with a band, they're typically creating and releasing items of their own. Their style is hard to define: it's a little bit of country, a little rock, a little Americana. Performances from the band are soulful and emotional, with a little bit of playfulness.

Radio station WXPN describe's Shook's style as "writing with a blunt urgency — so refreshing these days it's almost startling. Sarah's lyrics are in turn smart, funny, mean, and above all, uncompromising."

More information: Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $15 in advance, or $18 the day-of | 21+ | More info

Kip Moore

Most popular for: "Somethin' 'Bout A Truck," "More Girls Like You" and "Hey Pretty Girl."

Why you should see him: Kip Moore takes a no-frills approach to country music. He keeps his head down, writes and performs and doesn't worry about what others are doing, he told a reporter with People Magazine. But the result of that is a refreshing sound. Some songs are about women and trucks, while others speak about life and how to move forward.

More information: Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. | Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey | Cost: $31.65 to $66.65 | More info

Couch

Most popular for: "Easy to Love," "Fall Into Place" and "Still Feeling You."

Why you should see them: If you like funk-pop akin to the duo Lawrence or Lake Street Dive, Couch will easily find a way into your heart. Their feel-good sound combines pop vocals with brass instruments and jazzy vibes.

Fun fact — Music nerds and performers can check out their website and not only download sheet music of Couch's most popular songs, but also parse out each instrument's sound in a song with Splitter.fm.

More information: Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $15 in advance, or $18 the day-of | More info

Trey Anastasio Band and Goose

Most popular for:

- Trey Anastasio Band: "Clint Eastwood," "Cayman Review" and "Either Sunday.

- Goose: "Arcadia," "Wysteria Lane" and "So Ready."

Why you should see them: Two popular jam/groove bands are teaming up to bring a night of good vibes to Reading. Trey Anastasio is perhaps best known as the co-creator and guitarist of jam band Phish. The two bands will each perform their own sets, as well as collaborate with each other on a few songs. Goose, who has musical influence from bands like Phish and the Grateful Dead, is a modern "indie groove" band that celebrates the jam band style.

More information: Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. | Santander Arena, 700 Penn Street, Reading | Cost: $125-150 | More info

Kix

Most popular for: "Don't Close Your Eyes," "Cold Blood" and "Blow My Fuse."

Why you should see them: Grab your eyeliner and your teasing comb! Given that glam rock band Kix is from Maryland, it's no surprise they're such a common face in south central Pennsylvania's music scene. They bring a high-energy show regardless of venue, and it's a great opportunity to hang out with friends and reminisce about the '80s.

More information: Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. | XL Live, 801 S. 10th St., Harrisburg | Cost: $25 | 21+, or minors accompanied by someone 25+ | More info