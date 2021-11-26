Retailers at Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse are gearing up for Small Business Saturday and holiday activities.

“Small Business Saturday is important to us; we’re a village of small businesses,” says Lisa Horn, Kitchen Kettle spokesperson and director of fun. “Plus there’s more of a focus on shopping local these days, and our businesses are all locally owned. Our businesses depend on guests to shop and find treasures for the season.”

Kitchen Kettle Village has over 40 unique shops and restaurants at its location at 4529 Old Philadelphia Pike. The village has traditionally been open for holiday shopping until 9 p.m. Fridays, but evening shopping hours will be until 8 p.m. this year.

Small Business Saturday will feature live entertainment, family activities and live demonstrations in a number of the shops. Guests can see jams and jellies being made in The Jam & Relish Kitchen and pick up some recipes using the products. Staff at Peppermint Lane Fudge & Sweets will demonstrate fudge making. Guests will also have an opportunity to view cheese stretching at Aged & Cured and the art of quilting at Village Handmade (formerly Village Quilts).

“Food just makes such a wonderful gift,” Horn says. “Food brings comfort to people. It’s a great hostess gift or stocking stuffer and the perfect gift for those ‘hard-to-buy-for’ people.”

Some of the shops to check out include The Gift House, featuring a line of bath and body products and jewelry; Aged and Cured, offering snack items, a variety of cheeses and hot sauces, which Horn says are great for stocking stuffers; The Jam & Relish Kitchen, featuring gift baskets and boxes like the ultimate BBQ tray or the movie night gourmet popcorn and seasoning set; Girls Day Out, offering toasty slippers as well as bath bombs; the Country Life, with holiday decorating gifts like locally crafted Meadowbrook Gourds; and The Jewelry Box, offering Pandora charms.

Kitchen Kettle will also offer special ticketed holiday-themed activities for the entire family as part of its old-fashioned Christmas held Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 26 through Dec. 18.

Friday evenings will focus on Holiday Tasting Tours. The tours launched in 2019 and proved to be a popular addition, Horn says, featuring special food offerings at participating shops and “to-go boxes” for those who don’t want to eat onsite.

“The tasting tours are great for couples and groups of friends,” she says. “You visit the shops and activities at your own pace and with your own group.”

Holiday Fun with Santa and Friends kicks off on Small Business Saturday and will be held Saturdays through Dec. 18. The event includes a homemade cookie, a stocking for each child under 10, a scavenger hunt throughout the village, a card for children to color and personalize for Santa, photo opportunities with Santa and friends, and meal vouchers to use for lunch at the Harvest Cafe. Each adult also receives a treasure hunt of offers from various shops.

Dinner with Mrs. Claus and Yummie (Kitchen Kettle’s mascot) also launches Small Business Saturday. The event, held at the Kling House Restaurant, includes storytelling with Mrs. Claus and Yummie, a gift from Mrs. Claus and photo opportunities. There are two seatings on Saturdays through Dec. 11, one seating Friday, Dec. 17, and one seating Saturday, Dec. 18.

Tickets are required for Holiday Tasting Tours, Holiday Fun with Santa and Friends and Dinner with Mrs. Claus and Yummie. They can be purchased online at kitchenkettle.com/seasonal-fun.

For more information on holiday activities at Kitchen Kettle Village, visit kitchenkettle.com or Facebook.