As the leaves begin to change from green to orange, the balls change from base to foot and the coffee changes from regular coffee to pumpkin spice-flavored, that can only mean one thing: fall is here. And with fall comes the time-honored tradition of tailgating.

To celebrate the change of seasons, Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse will host its 47th Annual Tailgate Festival. The two-day festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. Parking and admission to the festival are free.

Kitchen Kettle Village kicks off tailgating season with its festival featuring an array of fun activities from food and drink offerings and various culinary demonstrations to games and live music.

The 42 shops and restaurants in Kitchen Kettle Village will be open – many offering samples of tailgating food from bacon cheddar bites to Buffalo chicken sandwiches. Dietz & Watson will have a tailgating tent offering an assortment of grilled samples.

Guests can also vote on their favorite Olympic-themed scarecrow during the annual Scarecrow Competition.

Safety precautions such as manned sampling in some shops, protective barriers and hand sanitizing stations will be available during the festival.

See the full schedule of events below:

Fri., Sept. 17; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Locally-grown produce from Cherry Hill Orchards is for sale.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Dietz & Watson Tailgate Tent located near Harvest Cafe offers grilled samples.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Performance by Nick DiSanto at the Village area.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Performance by Mark DeRose & the Dreadnoughts at the stage area.

12-2 p.m. – Strolling entertainer Geist.

1-1:15 p.m. – Ribbon cutting for Grand-Re-Opening of Collectibles and The Jewelry Bar.

2-5 p.m. – Performance by the Summit Hill Bluegrass Band at the stage area.

All day – Tailgate-themed food and beverages available at food shops and eateries in the Village.

All day – Cornhole games located between Girls Day Out and Pappy’s Kettle Korn.

All day – Annual Scarecrow Competition. Vote on best Olympic-themed scarecrows displayed throughout the Village.

Sat., Sept. 18; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Locally grown produce from Cherry Hill Orchards is for sale.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Dietz & Watson Tailgate Tent located near Harvest Cafe offers grilled samples.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Tailgate Games for Kids Area featuring Inflatable Soccer Fever Kick, Skee Ball, Giant Connect 4, Pumpkin Bowling, Chalk Walk, Rub-off tattoos and more. $5 admission fee. Proceeds benefit a local nonprofit.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Performance by Dixieland Band at the stage area.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Performance by Ian Carroll at the top of the Village.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Free selfies at the Mirror Photo Booth located near Girls Day Out.

1-3 p.m. – Balloon twisting for kids with The Balunguy.

2-5 p.m. – Performance by the Rampart Street Ramblers Band at the stage area.

All day – Tailgate-themed food and beverages available at food shops and eateries in the Village.

All day – Cornhole games located between Girls Day Out and Pappy’s Kettle Korn.

All day – Annual Scarecrow Competition. Vote on best Olympic-themed scarecrows displayed throughout the Village.