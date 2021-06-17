Kitchen Kettle Village, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, will welcome guests to its Splash into Summer Celebration on Saturday, June 19, to benefit Lancaster nonprofit Music for Everyone.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will feature live music, grilled foods, yard games and more. Performers include the Music for Everyone Community Chorus, the Chuck Oettel Duo, Kiana Corley, Matt Woodson and Big Boy Brass.

Saturday will also mark the grand opening of Happy Camper, the newest shop at Kitchen Kettle Village, and the grand reopening of the shop Village Handmade.

For more information, visit kitchenkettle.com.