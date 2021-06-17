Big Boy Brass 1
Buy Now

In this July 2020 file photo, Big Boy Brass performs at a concert in Strasburg. Big Boy Brass is among the acts set to perform Saturday at Kitchen Kettle Village's Splash into Summer celebration, to benefit the nonprofit Music for Everyone.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff file photo

Kitchen Kettle Village, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, will welcome guests to its Splash into Summer Celebration on Saturday, June 19, to benefit Lancaster nonprofit Music for Everyone.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

The event will feature live music, grilled foods, yard games and more. Performers include the Music for Everyone Community Chorus, the Chuck Oettel Duo, Kiana Corley, Matt Woodson and Big Boy Brass.

Saturday will also mark the grand opening of Happy Camper, the newest shop at Kitchen Kettle Village, and the grand reopening of the shop Village Handmade.

For more information, visit kitchenkettle.com.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags