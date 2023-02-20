The LAUNCH Music Conference and Festival returns this spring with more than 130 performers, with headlining acts like metal band Killswitch Engage and rock band Tiny Moving Parts.

The 15th annual LAUNCH event, which doubles as a networking opportunity for musicians and a festival filled to the brim with performances, runs from April 13-16.

The conference and festival returns to Lancaster city yearly to give up-and-coming musicians a way to perform and make connections. Music venues this year include the Commonwealth Ballroom and Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center, as well as Tellus360.

Additional announced headliners this year include rock band Clutch, hardcore band No Trigger and Brendan Kelly (vocalist for punk group The Lawrence Arms). Indie rock bands Harbour and The Darling Fire have also been announced.

Screaming Infidelities' popular Emo Night, a dance party with a playlist full of nostalgic emo and pop punk songs, will also host an event for the LAUNCH music festival.

More music acts will be announced in the next few weeks, according to Jeremy Weiss, founder and director of LAUNCH.

A full weekend pass, which includes access to all concerts over the course of the festival, costs $119. There are additional packages for the music conference and VIP events.

For those who want to see just one or two performances, each headlining show will have its own admission costs.

Check out LAUNCH's website for more information at launchmusicconference.com.