If you're looking for family-friendly versions of hits like Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U" and Tones and I's "Dance Monkey" live, Hershey Entertainment has the show for you.

Kidz Bop will return to Hershey this summer on a leg of their "Kidz Bop Live 2022" tour.

Kidz Bop singers Egan, Layla, Dominic and Camille, who are often all seen in Kidz Bop's music videos, will perform at the Giant Center on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.

The kids will perform their signature family friendly covers of well-known pop songs.

The concert will also feature the popular Daddy Dance Off, where dads will dance on stage to classic Y2K hits and compete to see who has the best moves.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 22. The cost was not available as of Tuesday afternoon.

For more information, visit HersheyEntertainment.com.