Once again, the streets will be alive with the sound of music.

Lancaster County nonprofit Music for Everyone will place refurbished pianos at various locations in Lancaster city beginning Friday, May 20.

A record 18 pianos will be placed throughout the city, each painted by a different local artist or organization. [Locations for two have not yet been determined; this list will be updated.]

New this year are two themed pianos, each serving a larger purpose towards the community, according to Music for Everyone.

The nonprofit's "Songs for Justice" project receives a spotlight, as do the winners of the 2021 Extraordinary Give's "Pursuit of Equity" competition.

Read below for the list of pianos, locations and artists and visit musicforeveryone.org for more information:

The Mussertown Neighbors Piano, designed by Shauna Yorty, 425 S. Shippen St.

The MFE Community Piano, designed by the Fonk Shack Art Collective, 30 W. Orange St.

The YWCA Piano, designed by Key Ferguson, 110 N. Lime St.

The CH&E Construction Piano, designed by Stacia Hummel, 53 McGovern Ave.

The Pursuit of Equity Piano, designed by Keisha Finnie, 42 N. Prince St.

The Songs for Justice Piano, designed by The Switchboard Collective, 225 N. Queen St.

The Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition Piano, 5 N. Duke St. [designer information not yet available]

The Willow Valley Communities Piano, 106 S. Queen St., [designer information not yet available]

The American Music Theatre Piano, designed by McCaskey High School, 49 W. Chestnut St.

The Tellus360 Piano, designed by Elizabeth R. Martin Elementary School, 24 E. King St.

The Lancaster County Community Foundation Piano, designed by Andy Metz Penn Square

The Lancaster Central Market Piano, designed by Claudia Rojas, 22 E. Chestnut St.

The Lancaster Arts Hotel Piano, designed by Adam Serrano, 300 Harrisburg Ave.

The Church World Service Piano, designed by Erica Millner, 308 Lincoln Highway

The Samuel Walton and Clayton Stief Memorial Piano, designed by Ashley Kendrick Kennedy, 135 N. Lime St.

The Atlee Hall Piano, designed by King Elementary School, 100 N. Queen St.