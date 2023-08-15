Lancaster MusicFest will soon return for its fourth year with a "sweet" lineup.

The outdoor festival is scheduled for Sept. 9, from noon to 8 p.m., in Buchanan Park in Lancaster.

Local favorite Sweet Leda — a Maryland band that regularly drew big crowds as part of the Lancaster Roots and Blues Music Festival — is among the four acts set to perform.

The lineup also includes the percussion-based Woodson Steel Experience and teen cover band Burn the Jukebox. The day of music will culminate with a headlining set from the Kelly Bell Band, a group Blues Revue Magazine described as being "among the most genre-expanding acts on today's blues scene."

The festival will also feature street performers, food trucks and craft beer and wine for purchase.

General admission tickets are $25 in advance, $40 the day of the show. Students can get in at a discounted price of $10 with proof of a valid student ID. VIP Experience tickets are $80 and include a T-shirt, access to a VIP tent, a meet and greet with musicians and more.

Kids 18 years and younger get in for free.

Proceeds from general admission ticket sales will go to the Music Therapy Program at Children's Miracle Network Hershey. Additionally, there's also an option to donate a portion of ticket sales to a Lancaster County Public Library of your choice.

To purchase tickets in advance, or for more information on the music festival, visit lancastermusicfest.com.