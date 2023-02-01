From the late 1950s right up to her death in 2003, singer-songwriter Nina Simone was a beguiling figure on and off the stage, known both for singular performances and erratic behavior in her personal life.

Actor, singer and writer Kellie C. Turner of Lancaster give fans a peek into Simone's life, through her eyes, as she portrays the artist in "Birds Flyin' High" on Friday, Feb. 3., at the Ware Center in Lancaster city. The show is part of the We The People First Fridays Presents series.

“She was a complex individual, and I think in a lot of ways, yes, she's done some things that were not popular or great, but I also think that because she suffered from mental illness -- there was this other side of her that really needed to be embraced and loved,” Turner says. “In some ways, she's been misunderstood, pardon the song.”

“Birds Flyin’ High” uses the framing device of an interviewduring Simone's farewell tour in 2001 to lookback at key moments in her illustrious career. With a 60-minute runtime, Turner says that Simone classics such as “Four Women” and “My Baby Just Cares For Me” are interspersed with recounted moments from Simone‘s career. In addition to Turner, a band will be present to help deliver the tunes as audiences remember them, which includes Michael Truitt on keys, Jeremy Graeff on bass, Chuck Oettel on guitar and Woody White on drums. Nick Wasileski will serve as the interviewer.

Turner's research included various films about Simone and also the 1991 autobiography “I Put a Spell on You.” She also conferred with a member of Simone’s band, conga player Leopold F. Fleming. To replicate the uneasy tension that Simone sometimes created with her band in her later years, Turner says that she instructed her band to expect some improv throughout the scripted set.

Born and raised in Dallas, Texas, Turner’s career took her around the world before landing atMillersville University,where she conducts the gospel music choir. Among many other accolades, Turner has toured with the Harlem Gospel Choir for the USO, studied with the “King of Gospel Music” Rev. James and appears on shows including “The Sopranos,” “The Cosby Show” and “Modern Love.”

Turner also once starred as another troubled icon in a production mixing reality and fiction - an Alabama Shakespeare Festival production of “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” where she portrayed singer Billie Holliday.

To portray Simone, Turner says that she is attempting to go beyond simple impersonation and is instead seeking to convey a “delicate essence” of the singer. Following the Ware Center performance, Turner says that she hopes to expand the show and do more performances.

“What I've wrestled with is: I'm not Nina Simone, so my hope is that people are not coming to say, 'Oh, is she doing an impression of her, or is she going to have the look?' Turner says. “I'm trying to do my interpretation of her. I even wrestled with, 'Do I try to sound like her, do I use my own singing voice?' But then if I use my real voice, the purists will say 'You don't sound like Nina Simone!’”

If You Go What: “Birds Flyin’ High” featuring Kelie Turner as Nina Simone When: 6:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3 Where: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster Price: Free More info: artsmu.com.