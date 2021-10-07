American Music Theatre's jam-packed concert schedule just got a little bigger.

Announced for 2022, rock band Kansas returns to Lancaster for the first time since 2016. The "Carry On Wayward Son" and "Dust in the Wind" rockers will perform at AMT on Saturday, Feb. 26. Tickets range from $59 to $99 and go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 8.

Additionally, the popular "Dancing with the Stars: Live!" touring show returns to AMT for two shows on Monday, Jan. 17, and Tuesday, Jan. 18. Featured dancers include Brandon Armstrong, Artem Chigvintsev and more. Tickets range from $89 to $109 and also go on sale this Friday, Oct. 8.

For more information on these shows and others, visit amtshows.com.