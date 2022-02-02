Pop singer Justin Bieber ate at the City Star Diner in Manheim late Wednesday morning.

Kathy Said, head server at the City Star Diner, says she didn't believe when another server told her that Justin Bieber was in the restaurant.

"He came walking in and one of the waitresses was like, 'That's Justin Bieber,' and we're like, 'No it isn't.' And then his body guards came in and then we walked over to him, and yeah, it was him," Said says.

Said, of Manheim, says she didn't know what to say to him, that she was starstruck. Her grandchildren love Bieber's music.

"Oh, it was exciting," Said says with a laugh. "I felt so stupid, because I walked over and I said, 'Oh my God, you are so cute. You're a handsome young man.' And he said, 'Well, gee, thank you ma'am.'"

Bieber had a bacon, egg and cheese croissant, Said says. One of Bieber's bodyguards had pancakes. Said, who has worked at the diner for 10 years, was the bodyguard's server and another server helped Bieber, Said says.

Said says that the bodyguards talked about Rock Lititz, and that Bieber was in the area to practice for his upcoming shows. Rock Lititz did not return a reporter's request for comment about Bieber's visit to the area on Wednesday afternoon.

She didn't know why Bieber ate at that diner, but suspected it was because "our diner was quiet, and wasn't all out there." Bieber may be back at the restaurant, but no one knows when, Said says.

"All these little girls in Manheim are calling the diner and asking if he's still there," Said says.

Bieber's world tour, called "The Justice World Tour 2022" starts Feb. 18 in San Diego and continues until March 25, 2023, when he performs in Krakau, Poland.

"We'll be talking about this forever," Said says.