Supreme Court justices Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg had a friendship so strong it inspired someone to create an hour-long opera in celebration.

Scalia, a Republican, and Ginsburg, a Democrat, were politically polar opposites, but they had many shared loves — traveling, spending time with each other and their families, and, of course, opera. Scalia died at 79 in 2016, and Ginsburg died at 87 in 2020.

Composer Derrick Wang created "Scalia/Ginsburg" in 2013 as a means of celebrating their unlikely friendship. In the early stages of the opera's production, Wang asked tenor Peter Scott Drackley to help with a recording, playing the part of Scalia.

It wasn't long before "Scalia/Ginsburg" was performed for the two justices. In 2013, Peter performed as Scalia at the Supreme Court Building. Afterward, the performers got to tour Ginsburg's chambers.

Ginsburg wrote a preface for an academic paper about the opera saying "'Scalia/Ginsburg' is for me a dream come true."

Ever since then, his father, Scott Drackley, founder and artistic director for the Penn Square Music Festival, has been interested in bringing "Scalia/Ginsburg" to Lancaster.

It was originally slated to debut in early 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back those plans. It's a convenient time, being that President Joe Biden recently announced his nomination for Supreme Court Justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson. If nominated, Jackson would replace Stephen Breyer, a Democratic Justice who recently retired.

"We're like, thanks, we really appreciate it," Drackley says with a laugh. "It brings the court back to the forefront again."

There will be two showings of the opera at the brand-new Gardner Theatre at Lancaster County Day School on March 11 and 13.

"It's a beautiful theater. It's just gorgeous," Drackley says. "You can't imagine how excited I am."

The opera features three singers: Scalia, Ginsburg and a commentator.

Soprano Rachel Policar will perform as Ginsburg, a role she describes as an honor.

"It is a privilege and an honor to portray Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg," Policar says in an email. "I hope that I can do justice to her memory and legacy."

"Scalia/Ginsburg" is a show for true opera fans, as it features several nods and references to other operas.

But, it's also a performance meant for all to enjoy.

"To anyone who thinks they won't enjoy this opera, I dissent!" says Policar in an email. "If one is not an opera fan, they will love this show - short, sweet, poignant and relevant. If one is an opera fan, they will love this show - Wang's score references the great composers of the operatic canon, has tons of musical 'Easter eggs' and plays with style and contrast throughout."

Singers Dane Suarez (Scalia) and Jesus Vicente Murillo (commentator) will join Policar on stage.

Beneath the stage, conductor Brian DeMaris will direct a 24-person orchestra of musicians.

DeMaris, an Ephrata High School graduate, has not performed in Lancaster County in almost 25 years.

He grew up a pianist, playing for The Fulton Theatre and Ephrata Playhouse (now known as the Ephrata Performing Arts Center), as well as several area churches.

"My first opportunities to conduct were actually in Ephrata," DeMaris says in an email. "I was drum major of the high school band, and conducted musicals at Ephrata Playhouse. I owe a lot to the people who gave me those very first opportunities."

DeMaris didn't know anything about opera when he was in high school, however, which makes it "even stranger to be conducting an opera here," DeMaris says.

"What I do now as an opera conductor isn't really something I even knew was a career option way back then," DeMaris says. "I didn't even know what opera was! Yet this town gave me so much, particularly in my musical upbringing."

After DeMaris left Lancaster County, he has worked with opera companies across the United States, including the New York City Opera, the Florida Grand Opera and the Anchorage Opera, among several others.

It was at the Anchorage Opera that DeMaris worked with Drackley's son Peter, who told DeMaris about his dad's upcoming production.

"I do a lot of traditional and contemporary opera, as well as musical theater, and this piece blends all of them together," DeMaris says.

Drackley brought in singers and musical performers from all across the United States for this performance, an unintentional nod to the opera's message of unity above all.

"We Are Different, We Are One," the main duet of the opera, reinforces that even those with vastly different views can still be friends and get along.

"Boy, does the world need this," Drackley says. "The message of 'You can be different but you can be together' is so important."

Policar and DeMaris also emphasized that point.

"This is an opera about two friends who may interpret things differently, but they still get along. And so can we, despite our differences," DeMaris says. "It offers a poignant and meaningful view on America and what makes our country great."

"Scalia/Ginsburg" will have two showings at the Gardner Theatre: Friday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30.

For more information about this opera, visit pennsquaremusicfestival.com.