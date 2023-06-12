Juneteenth, the national holiday that celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, is Monday.

In Lancaster County, there are several events and ways to celebrate (and learn) this weekend.

Click here to read more about Juneteenth and how it became a federal holiday.

Saturday

Fourth annual Juneteenth cookout at the Lancaster County Park Pavilion No. 1, 1050 Rockford Road, from 1-9 p.m. Free and open to the public. Event features food and beverages, Black-owned vendors, and live music and entertainment. For more information, visit lanc.news/juneteenthcookout.

Imani Edu-tainers African Dance Company and Millersville University’s Intercultural Center for Student Engagement host their Juneteenth Jubilee at The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. Doors open at 5 p.m., performance at 6:45 p.m. Cost is $15-35. Celebrate traditional West African culture featuring drum and dance performances, food, art, and West African fashions. For more information or to buy tickets, visit lanc.news/jubilee.

Juneteenth Zion Hill Cemetery dinner and lecture event at Columbia Market House, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, from 6-9 p.m. Night of history and remembrance with a dinner. Guest speaker is Nelson Polite Jr., president of the African American Historic Society of South Central Pennsylvania, following dinner. Cost is $50 per person. For more information or reservations, call 717-572-7149.

Sunday

Crispus Attucks Community Center, 470 Howard Ave., second annual Juneteenth cultural mixer from 5-8 p.m. Free and open to the public. Event will include food and beverages, performances, raffles, community connection, and history. Registration is not required but encouraged. For more information, visit lanc.news/j19.