Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day, is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. This year, the holiday falls on Saturday, June 20.

Here are some events celebrating Juneteenth in Lancaster County and the surrounding area.

Lancaster County

June 17 at 6 p.m.: Artists Shelby and Jordan Wormley will give a walking tour of a photographic exhibit featuring images and stories from the summer 2020 Black Lives Matter protests in Lancaster. This event is part of YWCA Lancaster’s Black Artist Waystation. The exhibit is located at the Pennsylvania College of Art and Design Lawn at 204 N. Prince St. in Lancaster, and is open from June 18 to June 30.

June 18 at noon: Artist Gerri McCritty will give a public artist talk about her viewer-interactive project. The project invites attendees to “step out of their box” by learning about other races. The presentation is part of YWCA Lancaster’s Black Artist Waystation. The exhibit is located at the Grubb Mansion at the Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime St. in Lancaster. It is open from June 18 to Sept. 1.

June 18 and 19, at 8 p.m.: Filmmaker Nathan Gadsden will show two film viewings that capture the effect that oppressive systems have on the Black and Brown community. The viewings are at Culliton Park on Fremont and Filbert streets in Lancaster. Attendees should bring their own lawn chair or a blanket.

June 19 at 10:45 a.m.: The NAACP of Lancaster will hold an annual Juneteenth Celebration and Vigil at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, Broad Street parking lot. The vigil is from 11 a.m. to noon. Masks are required. Following the vigil, a Juneteenth caravan parade will start at the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, Broad Street parking lot. Decorated cars should line up at 12 p.m., and the cars will process after. Local organization Spice of Life will host its 4th annual cookout at the end of the caravan route at 3 p.m.

June 19 and 20 at 11 a.m.: “The Black Dollar Movement” is holding a Black Business Expo at the Rockvale Outlets.

June 19 at noon and 3 p.m.: Artist Grace Berry invites the community for an interactive performance around the watermelon patch to embrace how watermelon is uplifting to the spirit of Black life in the Afrikan diaspora. Drummers are welcome, and are encouraged to arrive at the drummer circle 30 minutes before each performance. At noon, the event is located at Reservoir Park at North Franklin and East King streets; and at 3 p.m.,the event is located at Crystal Park on 1st Street in Lancaster.

June 19 at 3 p.m.: The Spice of Life foundation will hold their 4th annual Juneteenth Family Fest, featuring a live DJ, free food, picnic style games and contests. The festival will be at Lancaster County Park Pavilion 1.

June 19 at 7:30 p.m.: The Imani Edu-Trainers African Dance Co. and Millersville University’s Intercultural Center will present a Juneteenth Celebration at the Ware Center. Tickets are available at Eventbrite and the event is live streamed on YouTube.

June 19 at 8 p.m.: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse will host the TCP Laughs Juneteenth Comedy Show. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $25. The comic lineup includes Ngoc Bui, Jibba Jab Peace, Kirk Grifiths, Charles Banyard and Matt Blank.

June 26 and 27, at 11 a.m.:The African American Cultural Alliance presents the Lancaster County Juneteenth Black Business Expo and Festival. This event will take place at the Shops at Rockvale.

Dauphin County

June 18 and 19: The 4th annual Juneteenth Celebration held by the Young Professionals of Color will span two days. They will hold a restaurant crawl on June 18 at 6:30 p.m. Participants should meet at Ad Lib Kitchen and Craft Bar, 1 N. Second St. in Harrisburg. Tickets for the restaurant crawl are $18 and can be found here. On June 19 at noon, a free discovery walk of Midtown Harrisburg will begin at La Cultura, 214 Verbeke Street in Harrisburg. On June 19 at 5 p.m., a free cookout will be held at Hurston Manor, 315 S. Front Street in Harrisburg.

June 19 at 10 a.m.: AfroCardio is celebrating Juneteenth with an Afro Beat Dance Fitness Workshop. The event is located at Rescue Fire Company 37 at 3701 North 6th Street in Harrisburg. Tickets are $20.

June 20 at noon: the first annual Central PA Juneteenth Father’s Day Fest will be held at Soldier’s Grove State Capitol Complex, 531-559 Commonwealth Ave. in Harrisburg. A father-son basketball tournament, prostate cancer walk, food trucks and live entertainment are some of the event’s features.

Berks County

June 18 at 2 p.m.: The City of Reading will host a Juneteenth flag raising ceremony outside Reading City Hall, 815 Washington Street.

June 19 at noon: Juneteenth RDG will feature a community family barbeque at the Berks Lodge #47, 237 Walnut Street in Reading. The event will also have a DJ, live entertainment and games.

Lebanon County

June 19 at 11 a.m.: Protest at the Courthouse is hosting a Juneteenth event at South Hill Park, 1100 S. Lebanon Ave. in Lebanon.

York County

June 19 at 11 a.m.: the York County History Center will host an event celebrating Juneteenth; and will focus on two exhibits highlighting the achievements and challenges of African-Americans in York County. Guided talks by Ophelia Chambliss will take place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The York County History Center is located at 250 E. Market St. in York.

June 19 at 6 p.m.: Union Lutheran Church located at 408 W. Market Street in York will hold a Juneteenth celebration, featuring free food, games and music.

June 19 at 6:30 p.m.: the York Revolution baseball team will play the Lexington Legends at Peoples Bank Park, 5 Brooks Robinson Way in York. There is a Juneteenth celebration presented by the Community Progress Council, with fireworks, after the game.

Chester County

The Chester County Juneteenth Festival hosts community events from June 12 to July 5, but there are some keynote events from June 18 to June 20 listed below:

J une 18 at 6 p.m.: Poet Joshua Bennett will give a lyrical and musical performance reflecting on the ongoing journey toward freedom at Longwood Gardens. Then, a fountain performance entitled “Freedom” will begin at 9:30. Tickets for the outdoor theater event are $35.

June 19 at 5 p.m.: Writer Caroline Randall Williams will present a lecture on an artist’s role in the journey toward freedom at Cheyney University. Youth poet Isabella Hanson will deliver a poem preceding William’s lecture.

June 20 at 6 p.m.: Chef Elijah Milligan will host a dinner at Lincoln University. Tickets are $100 per person.