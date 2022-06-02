June's First Friday in Lancaster city is the best place to be for all who love buying, or looking at, art.

This month, a few galleries will debut new exhibits. Curio Gallery will host its annual Pocket Art Swap, which features trading card-sized works of art from 16 different artists, New Crop will feature works from Cuban artist Claudia Rojas and the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design will host one work of art from every Class of 2022 student in their latest exhibition.

For those looking for something more laid-back, Gallery Grow will give out complimentary wine to those who shop, Pocket Books will host a porch party and Zoetropolis will host a queer horror movie showing (just in time for Pride month).

Here are 23 events to check out in Lancaster city (and one in Lititz!) for First Friday.

Baldwin's Gallery

Baldwin's Gallery in Altana will feature works from artists Jazmine Gabriel, Thomas Valentine, Jain Falcon, Stephen Georges, Megan Nelson and Antwain Williams.

More information: Baldwin's Gallery in Altana (second floor), 26 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 9 p.m.

Curio Gallery & Creative Supply

Curio will host a new exhibit dedicated to small works of art created by the local Lancaster community. Curio has curated the Pocket Art Swap for a few years, with the intent being that artists create works on small pieces of paper, and then they're arranged in the studio, be it by theme or color, or what looks best. At the end, each artist will get a work from each other artist and will have their own deck of artistic trading cards. The exhibit runs until June 25.

More information: Curio Gallery & Creative Supply, 106 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

David Lyall Home & Design

David Lyall Home & Design will host works from artist Blair Atherholt's collection, "Chiaroscuros." Chiaroscuro is an Italian word meaning light (chiaro) and dark (scuro). The collection focuses on the balance between light and dark. Atherholt will be at the gallery for an artist's reception.

More information: David Lyall Home & Design, 241 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

Deerfoot Downtown

Deerfoot Downtown will host works from owner and winemaker Dan Brown's photography collection. This month's free food and wine pairing includes chardonnay with spring rolls from Sa La Thai.

More information: Deerfoot Downtown, 348 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 6 to 8 p.m. | More info

Demuth Museum

The Demuth Museum will continue to host works from Helen Berggruen's collection, "Between Two Worlds." Berggruen typically paints interior designs and sprawling landscapes. She also recently was part of an artist residency at Elizabethtown College. The exhibit will be on display through July 24.

More information: Demuth Museum, 120 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

First Reformed Church

Organist Larry Hershey will perform "Royal Wedding Music," accompanied by flutist Darlene Way. Selections include works from George Frideric Handel, Felix Mendelssoh and Henry Purcell, among other composers.

More information: First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 8 to 8:30 p.m. | More info

Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery

The Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery will continue to show its "Lyrical Lines" collection, which is Stoltzfus's first graphite-based exhibit in more than 10 years. Stoltzfus will be on site from 6 to 9 p.m. to meet visitors and answer questions.

More information: Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery, 142 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | More info

Gallery Grow

Gallery Grow will stay open later for First Friday, celebrating with a complimentary herb-infused wine for those who stop by. There will also be live entertainment.

More information: Gallery Grow, 150 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

Isaac's Brewhouse

CI Records and LAUNCH Music Conference & Festival are bringing music duo Hunter & Haley to Isaac's Brewhouse for First Friday.

More information: Isaac's Brewhouse, 25 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 7 to 10 p.m. | More info

Karen Anderer Fine Art

Karen Anderer's gallery will continue to host works from artist Carlos Gomez de Francisco's collection, "Gilded Age Fashion."

Francisco says of his collection, "In this body of work, I want you to glance around the room and see everyday figures embodied in the traditions of Royalty and the new Royals which ran wild in The Gilded Age. The enormous bouquet headdresses, the face coverings, the bunny ears, the hats, and the over-the-top-hair-art were all indicative of the costumery of the time. Nothing was too outlandish."

The exhibit continues through June 4.

More information: Karen Anderer Fine Art, 146 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Galleries

Lancaster Galleries will continue to host works from married artists Mariko Swisher and Charles Swisher. Mariko focuses on ceramics while Charles focuses on paintings. The artists will be at Lancaster Galleries for First Friday. The exhibit continues through June 25.

More information: Lancaster Galleries, 34 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Museum of Art

The Lancaster Museum of Art will continue to host works from Lancaster-based artist Mark Wagner's collection, "Art Made from Money (Made from Art). Wagner creates art from deconstructed money "to explore the intersection of wealth, power, value and American identity," according to the museum's website. Read more about Wagner's art in a recent LNP|LancasterOnline article.

More information: Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Science Factory

Every First Friday, the Lancaster Science Factory offers free admission and features over 70 interactive exhibits for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

More information: Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 7 p.m. | More info

New Crop

New Crop, a new gallery at PhotOlé Photography, will host works from Cuban-born artist Claudia Rojas' collection "Mementos y Derivas." Read more about Rojas in a previous LNP|LancasterOnline profile here.

More information: New Crop, 114 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

The Parrot Gallery

The Parrot Gallery will debut origami works from 13-year-old Lancaster Mennonite student Ezra Kauffman in a collection called "No Cuts Allowed!" His passion started with a book he received at Christmas five years ago, and he continued on since. The exhibit will run through Aug. 31.

More information: The Parrot Gallery at Community Mennonite Church, 328 W. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design

The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design will host its Senior Exhibition featuring one work from each artist in 2022's graduating class. The works will be on display through June 24.

More information: Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, 204 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. | More info

Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen

The Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen's guild store will be open later for First Friday and will feature works from artist and author Bruce Garrabrandt. His works are often whimsical and feature animal-based puns.

More information: Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, 335 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

Pocket Books

Pocket Books will host a porch party with drinks and books. In addition, the store will debut a small collection of used books to purchase, as well as works from artist Gillian Pearl. Peony bouquets from Longbourne Blooms will also be on sale.

More information: Pocket Books, 903 Wheatland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | More info

Pop of Color Art

Pop of Color Art will host a Pride-inspired gallery with several artists. A work from artist Jeff Sibbert called "brave. loved. valid." will be auctioned off, with all proceeds donated to the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition. Art will remain up for the weekend.

More information: Pop of Color Art, 50 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 to 7 p.m. | More info

Read Rose Books

Artist Ashley Nichole Walkowiak will debut works from her photography collection "Found. Still Lost." at Read Rose Books. She will also present accompanying poetry. The works delve into her trauma and healing journey. Walkowiak will present some of her poetry on First Friday in the store.

More information: Read Rose Books, 23 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 6 to 7 p.m. | More info

Red Raven Art Company

Red Raven will host works from painter Marilene Sawaf and painter-printmaker Carlysle Vicente. Sawaf's paintings focus on women, landscapes, portraits and still life works. Vicente's works are inspired by nature and abstractions.

More information: Red Raven Art Company, 138 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. | More info

United Zion Art Gallery

United Zion will host Lillie Fernback, who works primarily with watercolor paints and photography. Fernback's works are largely inspired by nature.

More information: United Zion Art Gallery at the United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz | Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

The Ware Center

The Ware Center will host an event called "Live from the Red Rose," which will feature art, dancing, music and poetry in collaboration with Speak to My Soul, an organization that amplifies the voices and art of people of color.

Art on display includes the "Expanded Visions" juried photography exhibit, which runs through June 24.

Brandon Malone's "DJ's Sampling & MC's Rambling," which features street portraitures, skateboarders and musicians, as well as Gracie Berry's Shadowkeepers & Roothealers "The Original OG's," which pays respect to Orisha Gods in Yoruba culture in West Africa, will both be on display in the Lyet Lobby.

More information: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: Starts at 6 p.m. | More info

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

Zoetropolis will host First Friday Fright Night with 2018 horror/thriller "Knife + Heart," featuring Jonathan Genet, Vanessa Paradis and Kate Moran.

More information: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: Starts at 9 p.m. | Cost: $11 | More info