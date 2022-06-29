July will feature a good mix of new and existing events in Lancaster County for First Friday.

For those looking for new exhibits, Red Raven Art Company will feature some works from artists Beth Bathe, Katherine Horst and Jerry Brown, Curio will host works of art from its owners Nicole Duquette and Matt Allyn Chapman and there will be a new collection of works from Abby Rudisill at Lancaster Galleries.

For those into more performance-based outings, The Ware Center will host a musical from theater company Teatro Paloma called "Miss You Like Hell." Third Power Family Soul will host a free-admission performance at Binns Park to benefit McCaskey High School's football team.

There will also be a screening of the 1987 slasher "Killer Workout" at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse.

Here are 17 things to do this weekend for First Friday in Lancaster County.

Baldwin's Gallery

Baldwin's Gallery in Altana will feature works from artists Jazmine Gabriel, Thomas Valentine, Jain Falcon, Kenneth Jackson and Antwain Williams.

More information: Baldwin's Gallery in Altana (second floor), 26 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 9 p.m.

Binns Park

Third Power Family Soul will perform to help raise money for McCaskey High School's football team. Football players will be on scene to talk with people as they enjoy the show.

More information: Binns Park, 120 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. | More info

Curio Gallery & Creative Supply

Curio will host works from its owners, artists Nicole Duquette and Matt Allyn Chapman, in a collection called "Echo Echo." Duquette focuses in on watercolor and gouache to make mosaic-like artworks, whereas Chapman focuses on ink, circles and fluid media.

"When responding to their creations, both Nicole and Matt understand what they wish to keep about themselves and what they are looking to celebrate about each other. The pieces to an extent become linked, paired by one's initial statement and the other's echo," the event listing says.

More information: Curio Gallery & Creative Supply, 106 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Deerfoot Downtown

Deerfoot Downtown will host works from manager Clarissa Baxter. The event will also feature a wine pairing.

More information: Deerfoot Downtown, 348 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 6 to 8 p.m. | More info

Demuth Museum

The Demuth Museum will continue to host works from Helen Berggruen's collection, "Between Two Worlds." Berggruen typically paints interior designs and sprawling landscapes. She also recently was part of an artist residency at Elizabethtown College. The exhibit will be on display through July 24.

More information: Demuth Museum, 120 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

First Reformed Church

Pianist Rick Weinhold will host a concert called "The Great American Songbook," where he will play tunes like "The Way You Look Tonight," "Misty," "It Had To Be You" and "Over the Rainbow," among other songs.

More information: First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 8 to 8:30 p.m. | More info

Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery

The Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery will continue to show its "Lyrical Lines" collection, which is Stoltzfus's first graphite-based exhibit in more than 10 years.

More information: Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery, 142 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | More info

Karen Anderer Fine Art

Karen Anderer's gallery will continue to host Michael Bartmann's collection titled "Industrial Echo." Bartmann's collection focuses on industrial spaces and depth of field, and he uses oil paints.

The exhibit will continue through July 3.

More information: Karen Anderer Fine Art, 146 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Galleries

Lancaster Galleries will host works from painter Abby Rudisill from a collection called "Recent Paintings." Her works are abstract in nature. The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 6.

More information: Lancaster Galleries, 34 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Museum of Art

The Lancaster Museum of Art will continue to host works from Lancaster-based artist Mark Wagner's collection, "Art Made from Money (Made from Art)." Wagner creates art from deconstructed money "to explore the intersection of wealth, power, value and American identity," according to the museum's website.

More information: Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Science Factory

Every First Friday, the Lancaster Science Factory offers free admission and features over 70 interactive exhibits for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

More information: Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 7 p.m. | More info

The Parrot Gallery

The Parrot Gallery will continue to host origami works from 13-year-old Lancaster Mennonite student Ezra Kauffman in a collection called "No Cuts Allowed!" His passion started with a book he received at Christmas five years ago, and he continued on since. The exhibit will run through Aug. 31.

More information: The Parrot Gallery at Community Mennonite Church, 328 W. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

Pop of Color Art

Pop of Color Art will host an exhibit called "The Great Outdoors," with works from several local artists. It will be on display through the weekend.

More information: Pop of Color Art, 50 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | More info

Red Raven Art Company

Red Raven will host works oil painter Beth Bathe and collage artist Katherine Horst, who both submitted works of Lancaster Central Market. The gallery will also show works from emerging watercolor artist Jerry Brown, who started painting in his 70s.

More information: Red Raven Art Company, 138 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

United Zion Art Gallery

United Zion will host works from Jeremy Miller's collection "Season of Hope." The collection, made with watercolor, acrylic and collage techniques, focuses on sunflowers.

More information: United Zion Art Gallery at the United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz | Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

The Ware Center

Lancaster theater company Teatro Paloma will perform "Miss You Like Hell," a musical starring a teenage daughter and Latina mother on a road trip together. They talk about their relationship, as well as how immigration policies could affect their lives.

The Ware Center will also host works from a collection called "L'TECE: Cafe Existential" from artist Renea Wike-Rivera. Wike-Rivera's paintings focus on optical illusions, philosophical ideas. The artist "does not want people to perceive existentialism as a dark concept, but rather as a freeing one," the Ware Center says in a press release.

More information: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: "L'TECE: Cafe Existential" starts at 6 p.m. and "Miss You Like Hell" starts at 7 p.m. | More info

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

Zoetropolis will host First Friday Fright Night with a screening of the 1987 slasher flick "Killer Workout" featuring David James Campbell, Marcia Karr and Fritz Matthews.

More information: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: Starts at 9 p.m. | Cost: $11 | More info