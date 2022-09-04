Twenty years after appearing at the first-ever Franklin & Marshall College Emerging Writers Festival, Julie Otsuka, the New York Times bestselling author of three novels, will soon return to campus.

It’s safe to say she’s since emerged. Her latest novel, “The Swimmers,” has received praise from The New York Times and Booklist, and Vogue included the release on its “Best Books of 2022” list.

Otsuka will visit the Lancaster college Sept. 13; she’ll give a reading from “The Swimmers” and talk to writing students who are just starting to explore their craft.

“I’m looking forward to F&M, because they took a gamble on me for their first Emerging Writers festival 20 years ago,” Otsuka says from her home in New York City’s Upper West Side during a recent phone interview. “That was a few months before my first novel (“When the Emperor was Divine”) came out. I hadn’t been taken seriously as a writer yet, and to be taken seriously, at that point in my development as a writer, really meant something to me.”

Otsuka will deliver the 2022 Hausman Lecture, marking the 40th anniversary of the literary lecture series which has brought prominent writers to the campus since 1982 and the first since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event begins at 8 p.m. Before the lecture, at 4:30 p.m., Otsuka will give an afternoon craft talk for writing students.

Otsuka, winner of the PEN/Faulkner Award and the Asian American Literary Award, says it’s important for young writers to read a lot and develop their ear for language and that everyone has a story to tell. But, the author of “The Swimmers,” says much of her own approach to writing is intuitive.

“Intuition is something you can not learn, but you can learn to trust,” Otsuka says. “Craft is something students can definitely learn. But I feel like both of those things have to be happening in order to write well.”

Kabi Hartman, an English professor at F&M and close friend of Otsuka, says she regularly teaches Otsuka’s 2011 novel “The Buddha in the Attic” to her students, focusing on the novel’s formal and stylistic innovations.

“All of Julie’s novels are formally unique and innovative; you can’t read them without waking up in some way,” Hartman says. “Julie’s work also speaks to the Asian American students in my classes, especially to those whose parents are immigrants.”

Otsuka’s 2002 debut novel “When the Emperor Was Divine” was based on her family’s experience in internment camps during World War II. Her follow-up novel, 2011’s “The Buddha in the Attic,” was another piece of historical fiction about a group of Japanese women brought to the United States as “picture brides” — essentially mail-order brides — and their daily struggles in prewar America. That same year, Otsuka published a second person point of view story about a woman and her mother, whose dementia is getting progressively worse. The story, called “Diem Perdidi” published in the literary magazine Granta, eventually joined some other, at first, seemingly unrelated material to make up the innovative and intuitive novelist’s newest release “The Swimmers.”

BOOK DETAILS “The Swimmers.” Published Feb. 22, 2022 by Penguin Random House . 192 pages. $23. Read an excerpt at penguinrandomhouse.com.

“I just had this idea about people in a pool that I wanted to work with because it seemed like an intriguing world,” Otsuka says. “But I didn’t know that those pool stories were going to work with ‘Diem Perdidi’ at all, but at one point I saw this through-line that had to do with this one character that’s slowly losing her mind.”

The inventive novel features shifting perspectives and some material once again sourced from Otsuka’s personal experiences. Otsuka’s mother died from Pick’s disease, a type of dementia.

“I think it’s difficult for almost anyone to watch a parent decline,” Otsuka says. “It feels, like, almost inevitable, but it’s a really, really painful thing to see. It’s so long and drawn out. People (with dementia) are in the world, but in some sense, they’re pretty far gone, and yet they’re still here. That’s the hardest part.”

Otsuka balances painful scenes with dreamy poetic language and occasional bits of playful humor.

“That’s part of my natural sensibilities,” Otsuka says. “I just write things how I see them and it might come off as funny to somebody else. I just kind of let myself be myself on the page.”

Otsuka studied painting at Yale University and says she learned a few things that carried over from visual art to literature. She began her paintings, she says, with loose sketches and would slowly bring the details into focus. She approaches each paragraph the same way, slowly polishing it. The main lesson that carried over between the two mediums is also an important lesson for young writing students, she says.

“I feel like I learned about the discipline of work as a painter,” Otsuka says. “I spent a lot of time in the studio just putting in the hours every day. That’s really important. That’s how you learn. Same with writing. You just kind of have to give it a go every day.”

IF YOU GO What: 2022 Hausman Lecture featuring author Julie Otsuka, with reading and book signing. (Those in line for book signings must wear masks.) Where: Barshinger Center for the Musical Arts, 620 College Ave. When: 8-9:30 p.m. on Sept. 13. Cost: Free. More info: fandm.edu/campusevents.