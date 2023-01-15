When life hands you a 1980s hip-hop reference, just go with it.

The enduring legacy of Harlem rapper Rob Base and partner-in-rhyme DJ E-Z Rock is their contagious 1988 platinum hit “It Takes Two.” But their lesser hit, “Joy and Pain,” released around the same time, is the one this hip-hop-averse middle-aged white guy can’t seem to shake.

Through the years, the radiant refrain of its chorus, belted out by guest artist Omar Chandler, has grown more incessant in my brain: “Joy and pain ... like sunshine and rain.”

If you know the tune, sing along.

“Joy and pain (pump it up, pump it up), like sunshine and rain (sing it now, God’s children).”

Worse than an earworm, that chorus has become the soundtrack of my life.

Heedless of protest, life dishes out joy and pain in equal measure, achieving the balance enlightened creatures crave and workaday stiffs like me tend to resent.

Like any self-respecting denier of inevitable death, I want to avoid pain and take hits on the laughing gas of diversion.

Entertain me. Please.

But even the most consuming of my great escapes — movies — no longer silences the steady drum beat of duality.

If, for instance, you took a chef’s knife and lopped off the top four films from the list of my all-time favorite movies, you would have in hand a perfect sandwich of joy and pain.

Let’s consider the savory meat first, Nos. 2 and 3 on the list, respectively the documentary “Crumb,” a gritty portrait of underground comic book artist and serial misanthrope Robert Crumb; and Lars Von Trier’s penetrating end-of-the-world drama “Melancholia.”

Like a fine, rare roast beef, each film kills a tiny piece of your heart.

“Crumb” follows the sex-obsessed compulsive scribbler as he winds down his life in California in 1991 and prepares to move to a villa in southern France, purchased with the swap of a vanity suitcase filled with some of his sketchbooks.

Scored with the old-timey blues and delicate piano rags Crumb adores, the film excavates his dysfunctional 1950s childhood as he bids adieu to older brother Charles and younger brother Max, each self-isolated and straining under the crush of mental illness, casualties of an abusive father and a methamphetamine-addicted mother.

Crumb appears to salvage his own sanity by draining any internal poison through his pens, routinely pushing (some would say crossing) the boundary between satire and pornography, issuing a steady stream of damning, well-inked indictments of a world he does not like.

“Melancholia” shows less disdain for humanity than indifference to its plight. The 2011 drama, written and directed by Von Trier, scrutinizes the reactions of an isolated wealthy family as a rogue planet bounces around the solar system and finally sets itself on a collision course with Earth.

The plot centers on Justine (Kirsten Dunst), an attractive, 30-ish depressive whose life has been a series of self-defeating decisions.

Joining Dunst in this star-studded affair are two remarkable Charlottes, Gainsbourg and Rampling; a pair of Skarsgards, Stellan and son Alexander; and Sir John Hurt. All, with the exception of the younger Skarsgard, excel at portraying complicated, conflicted characters.

With the help of this band of not-so-merry players, Von Trier floats the notion that life has no discernible meaning or purpose, and the screenplay’s slow, steady crawl toward inexorable destruction does little to refute his theory.

Even a film as gorgeously overwrought as this one, from its stunning, slow-motion art-cinema prelude, to its Wagnerian score, to the Swedish castle and grounds that serve as a backdrop — even such elaborate devices as these cannot lift the pall of hopelessness shrouding the film.

There is beauty, for certain, in the completeness of its despair, but no joy.

Joy comes from other messengers, such as Dutch writer and director Marleen Gorris, whose shimmering cinematic gem “Antonia’s Line” tops my lifetime movie list.

Best-of lists as a rule speak more to the prejudices of the maker than the quality of the art in review, and mine is no exception.

Yes, “Antonia’s Line” won the Academy Award for best foreign language film of 1996, but Gorris’ film craft won’t blow your mind; she simply tells a clever, compelling tale of how a shrewd matriarch (Antonia) and a few generations of her progeny (her line) attend to everyday matters in a remote Dutch village.

Gorris lovingly follows the ebb and flow of rural life while touching on such diverse topics as philosophy, religion, mathematics, classical music, family, agrarian lifestyles and strong, intelligent women — all things that bring me immense joy.

Some films speak directly to a person’s unique understanding of the world. For me, that’s “Antonia’s Line.” Other films, like my all-time No. 4 (the foundational slice of bread on this joy-pain movie sandwich), touch something universal.

“Billy Elliot,” the acclaimed 2000 coming-of-age drama that spawned a Broadway musical, traces the unlikely journey of a bloody-knuckled 11-year-old (Jamie Bell) from the hard streets of County Durham in northern England to the steps of the Royal Ballet School in London.

Billy, the unwashed son of a coal miner, raised on his older brother’s T. Rex records, doggedly pursues his passion for dance. When he finally stands before the Royal Ballet judges, his rough edges all too apparent, his admission to the school hangs on his answer to one question: How does it feel when you dance?

Initially he answers as any kid would, “I dunno.” But his truth eventually surfaces.

“I sort of disappear,” he says. “Like I feel a change in my whole body. Like there’s fire in my body. I’m just there, flying. Like a bird. Like electricity.”

Yes, Billy. Yes.

So what if Von Trier is right, and life just stops? Who cares? We have music and time enough to wiggle our bodies, and that is reason enough to persist.

King David knew it. Kevin Bacon knew it. Even the late DJ E-Z Rock, gone to his reward in hip-hop heaven, knew it.

Music is joy on demand, a perfectly good excuse to shake your tail feathers awhile.

So crank the knob and do your best to drown out the constant thrum of a reality that would have you believe none of this matters.

