“We’ve been missin’ ya, Hershey PA,” Bryan said to open his show. He opened up the show with his song “That’s My Kind of Night.”

Fans react

Bryan was the last performer Stacey McCarthy, of Lititz, saw live. McCarthy said she was excited to go out again and take part in live music.

Morgan Sturm, of Freeland, Luzerne County, has seen Bryan live four times, but said it was “bittersweet” to be back at a live music event..

Sturm thought it was a little weird to be in a large crowd with no masks required, but was happy to see musicians live again excited to finally enjoy being in a crowd.

“It’s more exciting after a year-and-a-half [of no live music],” she said.

Trish Deardorff, of Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County, agreed.

“It’s great being able to be around bands again,” she said.

Friday’s concert was Chris Gardner’s fourth time seeing Bryan at Hersheypark Stadium. Although it’s rained before every Bryan concert she’s seen at Hershey, Gardner, of Shermans Dale, Perry County, echoed the sentiment that after a year-and-a-half of no live music, it felt good to be back at Hershey.

Wanda Shultz, of Mechanicsburg said, she missed the atmosphere of large crowds. And Denise Frantz, of Halifax, Dauphin County, who was at the concert with Deardorff, Gardner and Shultz, jokingly said she was the sign holder while carrying homemade signs that Gardner made.

Those signs featured lyrics from Bryan’s songs, and one even had lights attached to it that still worked despite not being used for over a year.

“She’s excited to get the lights back on,” Frantz said.

That excitement of watching live music was evident in the crowd at Hershey, even for employees working the show. Randy Boczkowski, the branch manager for Contemporary Services Corporation providing some security and crowd control for the show, said his staff is excited for the rest of the summer.

“There’s nothing like live entertainment,” he said.

Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack and DJ Rock were opening acts and special guests at the concert. This year Scott won CMT Music Award’s Breakthrough Video of the Year with his single, “Nobody,” and Hammack was nominated for ACM Awards New Female Artist of the Year.

Reporter Noel Elvin contributed to this report.