Rock & roll mainstay Journey will perform at the Giant Center this spring for the band's "Freedom Tour 2022."

Toto, the rock band known best for its songs "Africa" and "Rosanna," will perform as a special guest on this leg of Journey's tour. (Toto and Billy Idol are both special guests for the tour, though Idol won't perform in Hershey).

The bands will perform in Hershey on Friday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. Prices in Ticketmaster currently range from $70 to $399 for a VIP package.

Journey is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and is known for hits like "Don't Stop Believin," "Faithfully," "Any Way You Want It," and more.

Lead guitarist Neal Schon is excited to get back on the road.

“It’s that time - time to get back to where we are used to being - on stage!” says Schon in a press release. “We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon, friends.”

For more information about the show, or other shows in Hershey, visit hersheyentertainment.com.